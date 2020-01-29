AVL adds Rohde & Schwarz GNSS stimulation to vehicle test environment

GNSS signals (for example GPS signals) are of major importance for positioning and tracking, orientation and safety-related information, such as congestion, in road traffic. A collaboration between AVL and Rohde & Schwarz, two of the world’s leading providers of measuring and automotive testing systems, now permits the reproduction of realistic GNSS reception conditions for testbed vehicle testing. As a result, users can reliably test all aspects of GNSS-based vehicle positioning – a core functionality of autonomous vehicles.

AVL DRIVINGCUBE™ enables the reproducible testing of driver assistance systems and driving features for self-driving vehicles using a real vehicle within a virtual environment in a variety of different traffic situations. For that purpose, test drives are performed with a real, ready-to-drive vehicle on a chassis dynamometer or powertrain testbed. With the help of realistic virtual driving scenarios it is possible to test peripheral sensors, control systems and actuators inside the vehicle in a fully reproducible and reliable manner. Automated vehicle functions are thus sufficiently validated during development and even before testing on the proving ground.

The range of environment simulations carried out with AVL DRIVINGCUBE™ can now be extended to include GNSS signals, bringing simulation closer to reality than ever before. The vehicle’s GNSS receiver (e.g. GPS) is stimulated realistically using GNSS signals generated on the testbed. This way, technical engineers can identify exactly how sensors, automated driving features and other actuators respond inside the vehicle. The now possible GNSS-based vehicle positioning feature is a core functionality of automated driving, and the approach ensures that it is reliably tested.

For generating GNSS signals, Rohde & Schwarz GNSS stimulators are used (R&S®SMBV100B or R&S®SMW200A), which allow the generation of signals for all of the available satellite navigation systems (GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, SBAS) across all frequency bandwidths (L1, L2, L5). This also makes them suitable for testing multi-frequency receivers, which are playing an increasingly important role in automated driving.

SOURCE: AVL