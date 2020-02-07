AVL acquires shares in FIFTY2 Technology in Germany

The global high-tech company AVL List GmbH has acquired shares in FIFTY2 Technology GmbH, located in Freiburg, Germany. Originating from the University of Freiburg, the start-up FIFTY2 developed the innovative software tool PreonLab, which enables the simulation of previously impossible fluid dynamics applications. Helmut List, CEO of AVL: “This important step will strengthen and expand AVL’s simulation skills even further.”

The two companies have already been working together successfully for several years. AVL’s entry as a shareholder now reinforces this partnership. Roland Wanker, Vice President AVL Advanced Simulation Technologies, is convinced that “with PreonLab, we are opening up completely new possibilities for our customers to simulate liquids in a significantly shorter time, with less effort and with impressive visualization capabilities.”

“Thanks to AVL’s unique engineering know-how and strong sales organization – paired with our expertise in the field of particle-based liquid simulation – we were able to quickly attract worldwide attention with PreonLab and win many enthusiastic customers,” explain the two founders and managing directors of FIFTY2, Markus Ihmsen and Jens Cornelis.

AVL is the world’s largest independent company for the development, simulation and testing of powertrain and energy production systems (combustion engines, transmissions, electric motors, hybrid drives, batteries, fuel cells and software) for passenger cars, trucks and large engines. AVL has more than 10,400 employees all over the world. In 2018, sales revenues reached EUR 1.75 billion.

SOURCE: AVL