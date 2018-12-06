Available to order now: the new T-Cross

Following its world première in Amsterdam, Shanghai and São Paulo it is now available to order: the new T-Cross. Customers can order the new Volkswagen SUV in the small vehicle segment as of now. The T-Cross introductory model is available from €17,975.

The new T-Cross – compact, but far from small: be it more legroom for passengers or more space in the luggage compartment – any plan can easily realised thanks to the rear seat bench that can be moved by 14 centimetres. This enables the loading volume of the small SUV to be expanded from 385 to 455 litres and, if you completely fold down the rear seat backrest, even up to 1,281 litres.

Digitalised and with rich sound

The newest Volkswagen SUV has also been innovatively digitalised: as a result, it’s not just the wireless charging feature that makes sure your smartphone battery is always sufficiently charged, four USB ports (two at the front, two at the rear) mean you can either play your favourite songs directly from your smartphone or via streaming services. The Keyless Access locking and starting system is optionally available as is the digital cockpit featuring 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and the most recent generation of the “Active Info Display”. The optional “Beats” sound system including features, such as a 300 W 8-channel amplifier and separate subwoofer in the luggage compartment will impress music lovers.

Numerous standard assist systems

The new T-Cross includes numerous assist systems which had previously been reserved for higher vehicle categories. Always a standard feature are the Front Assist area monitoring system with Pedestrian Monitoring and City Emergency Braking System, the lane keeping system Lane Assist, Hill Start Assist as well as Blind Spot Monitor lane change assist with integrated Rear Traffic Alert. Optionally available are also the Driver Alert System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Park Assist.

Efficient engines

Two petrol engines will initially be available for the new T-Cross at the launch. The two 1.0 TSI three-cylinder petrol engines with petrol particulate filter generate 70 kW/95 PS1 or 85 kW/115 PS2. Both engines comply with the latest Euro 6d-TEMP emission standard.

Exclusive “1st Edition” lottery

There is an exclusive chance at the launch to secure one of 200 limited “1st Edition” T-Cross models. 150 T-Cross Style featuring manual gearbox (1.0l 85kW/115 PS, €27,575) and 50 T-Cross Style with dual clutch gearbox (1.0l 85 kW/115 PS, €29,150) are up for grabs as part of a lottery. These models will be handed over to winners as part of an exclusive handover event on 12 and 13 April 2019 at Autostadt Wolfsburg. Everyone who has signed up by 7 December 2018 (10 am) on the homepage at www.volkswagen.de will take part in the lottery.

