Available for order now: New S-Class goes on sale

New generation of the world’s bestselling luxury sedan: The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is now available for order with prices starting at EUR 93,438[1]. Deliveries in Europe will start in December. Daimler Mobility AG offers individual financing and use models. The range spans from multi-year financing contracts and flexible leasing to long-term and short-term rentals, as well as on-demand mobility solutions and an in-car payment function.

The S-Class can be experienced with almost all senses — vision, touch, hearing, and smell — and also offers numerous innovations that provide driver support, protection and interaction, for example. The Driving Assistance Package and the MBUX infotainment system with the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant come with many new functions, and both are integrated as standard. The large central display in portrait orientation is the visual highlight in the interior. In Germany, this screen features OLED technology as standard.

The most important options at a glance:

At the touch of a button, the new 3D driver display (EUR 1,148.401) provides real depth perception of the surroundings for the first time, thanks to eye-tracking.

The very large head-up display with augmented reality content (EUR 3,468.401 – in package with 3D driver display) is equally impressive.

The MBUX Interior Assist (EUR 626.401) recognizes numerous desired control inputs by means of cameras in the overhead control panel and learning algorithms.

Active ambient lighting (EUR 916.401) with around 250 LEDs is integrated into the driver assistance systems and can visually reinforce their warnings. Furthermore, the lighting can provide feedback acknowledging control inputs or “Hey Mercedes” commands.

In the event of a severe frontal collision, the rear airbag[2] (EUR 580[3]) can considerably reduce the loads acting on the heads and shoulders of the belted outer rear seat occupants.

Thanks to rear-axle steering (EUR 1,5083), the S-Class feels as maneuverable as a compact car around town.

The revolutionary headlamp technology DIGITAL LIGHT (EUR 2,192.403) enables completely new functions, e.g. the projection of guidelines or warning symbols onto the road surface.

The model range and prices at the start of the S-Class3

S 450 4MATIC S 500 4MATIC S 350 d S 350 d 4MATIC S 400 d 4MATIC Transmission automatic 9G-TRONIC Engine (model series, configuration, number of cylinders) M 256, I6 OM 656, I6 Displacement cc 2;999 2,999 2,925 2,925 2,925 Output kW/hp 270/367 320/435 210/286 210/286 243/330 at rpm 5,500-6,100 5,900-6,100 3,400-4,600 3,400-4,600 3,600-4,200 Additional output EQ Boost kW/hp 16/22 16/22 – – – Peak torque Nm 500 520 600 600 700 at rpm 1,600-4,500 1,800-5,500 1,200-3,200 1,200-3,200 1,200-3,200 Additional torque EQ Boost Nm 250 250 – – – Combined fuel consumption[4] NEDC l/100 km 8.4-7.8 (8.3-7.8) 8.4-7.8 (8.4-7.8) 6.7-6.2 (6.7-6.2) 6.9-6.4 (6.8-6.3) 7.0-6.5 6.9-6.4) Combined CO 2 emissions1 NEDC g/km 191-178 (191-178) 192-179 (192-178) 176-163 (176-163) 183-168 (180-166) 186-171 (183-169) Acceleration 0–100 km/h s 5.1 4.9 6.4 6.2 5.4 Top speed km/h 250 250 250 250 250 Price from Euro (-)

106,650.40 (115,130)

117,786.40 (93,438)

96,094.40 (97,150)

99,806.40 (103,994)

106,998.40

These are the fuel consumption values according to WLTP[5]

S 450 4MATIC S 500 4MATIC S 350 d S 350 d 4MATIC S 400 d 4MATIC Combined fuel consumption[6] WLTP l/100 km 9.5-7.8

(9.4-7.8) 9.5-8.0

(9.4-8.0) 7.7-6.4

(7.7-6.4) 8.0-6.6

(7.9-6.5) 8.0-6.7

(7.9-6.7) Combined CO 2 emissions4 WLTP g/km 215-178 (213-177) 216-181 (214-181) 204-169 (201-168) 211-172 (209-171) 211-175 (209-175)

Values for the sedan with long wheelbase (V 223). Values for model with short wheelbase (W 223), if different, in brackets

Individual financing and usage models

The range of offers from Daimler Mobility AG for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class spans from multi-year financing contracts and flexible leasing to short-term and long-term rentals, on-demand mobility solutions, and an in-car payment function:

At an effective annual interest rate of 3.99%, Mercedes-Benz Bank Group offers low-interest loans for the new premium sedan.

The kilometer-based leasing from Mercedes-Benz Bank Group is offered for the new S-Class at attractive terms.

For flexible and short-term uses, the S-Class can be rented on a daily basis from Mercedes-Benz Rent.

For corporate customers, Athlon Germany GmbH offers full-serviced leasing, including fuel card service for employees eligible for a company car and periodic checks of the driver’s licenses.

Customers of FREE NOW can use an app to call a taxi version of the S-Class and pay for it on their smartphones.

Chauffeur and concierge services provider Blacklane is ideal for airport transfers or longer business trips in the S-Class.

In the new S-Class, drivers can pay for parking or fee-based Mercedes me connect services directly via Mercedes pay on the MBUX multimedia system or conveniently by app.

[1] All prices in this press release: Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price in Germany including 16% VAT. (Subject to the VAT rate effective at the time of delivery. Reduced tax rate in effect until December 31, 2020.) [2] Available for the S-Class with long wheelbase [3] All prices in this press release: Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price in Germany including 16% VAT. (Subject to the VAT rate effective at the time of delivery. Reduced tax rate in effect until December 31, 2020.) [4] The values listed are the measured “NEDC CO2 values in accordance with Art. 2 No. 1 Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated on the basis of these values. A higher value may be relevant as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. More information about the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO₂ emissions of new cars can be found in the publication “Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO₂-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch” (Guide to Fuel Consumption, CO₂ Emissions, and Power Consumption), which covers all new car models on sale in Germany and is available free of charge at all sales outlets and from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (www.dat.de). Additional country-specific information on the available vehicles, including the WLTP figures, can be found at www.mercedes-benz.com [5] The WLTP figures below for the listed vehicles are based on the consumption and CO2 values, which are valid for the German market and are provided solely as non-binding information. Depending on the equipment features selected, the values of the specific vehicle may be between the “WLTP minimum CO₂/consumption value” and the “WLTP maximum CO₂/consumption value. A higher value may be relevant as the basis for calculating the motor vehicle tax. [6] The values listed were determined according to the prescribed measuring procedure. These are WLTP CO₂ values within the meaning of Art. 2 No. 3 Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption values were calculated on the basis of these values.

SOURCE: Daimler