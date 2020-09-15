Available for order now: New S-Class goes on sale

New generation of the world’s bestselling luxury sedan: The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is now available for order with prices starting at EUR 93,438[1]. Deliveries in Europe will start in December. Daimler Mobility AG offers individual financing and use models. The range spans from multi-year financing contracts and flexible leasing to long-term and short-term rentals, as well as on-demand mobility solutions and an in-car payment function.
The S-Class can be experienced with almost all senses — vision, touch, hearing, and smell — and also offers numerous innovations that provide driver support, protection and interaction, for example. The Driving Assistance Package and the MBUX infotainment system with the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant come with many new functions, and both are integrated as standard. The large central display in portrait orientation is the visual highlight in the interior. In Germany, this screen features OLED technology as standard.
The most important options at a glance:
At the touch of a button, the new 3D driver display (EUR 1,148.401) provides real depth perception of the surroundings for the first time, thanks to eye-tracking.
The very large head-up display with augmented reality content (EUR 3,468.401 – in package with 3D driver display) is equally impressive.
The MBUX Interior Assist (EUR 626.401) recognizes numerous desired control inputs by means of cameras in the overhead control panel and learning algorithms.
Active ambient lighting (EUR 916.401) with around 250 LEDs is integrated into the driver assistance systems and can visually reinforce their warnings. Furthermore, the lighting can provide feedback acknowledging control inputs or “Hey Mercedes” commands.
In the event of a severe frontal collision, the rear airbag[2] (EUR 580[3]) can considerably reduce the loads acting on the heads and shoulders of the belted outer rear seat occupants.
Thanks to rear-axle steering (EUR 1,5083), the S-Class feels as maneuverable as a compact car around town.
The revolutionary headlamp technology DIGITAL LIGHT (EUR 2,192.403) enables completely new functions, e.g. the projection of guidelines or warning symbols onto the road surface.
The model range and prices at the start of the S-Class3
|S 450 4MATIC
|S 500 4MATIC
|S 350 d
|S 350 d 4MATIC
|S 400 d 4MATIC
|Transmission
|automatic
|9G-TRONIC
|Engine (model series, configuration, number of cylinders)
|M 256, I6
|OM 656, I6
|Displacement
|cc
|2;999
|2,999
|2,925
|2,925
|2,925
|Output
|kW/hp
|270/367
|320/435
|210/286
|210/286
|243/330
|at
|rpm
|5,500-6,100
|5,900-6,100
|3,400-4,600
|3,400-4,600
|3,600-4,200
|Additional output EQ Boost
|kW/hp
|16/22
|16/22
|–
|–
|–
|Peak torque
|Nm
|500
|520
|600
|600
|700
|at
|rpm
|1,600-4,500
|1,800-5,500
|1,200-3,200
|1,200-3,200
|1,200-3,200
|Additional torque EQ Boost
|Nm
|250
|250
|–
|–
|–
|Combined fuel consumption[4] NEDC
|l/100 km
|8.4-7.8
(8.3-7.8)
|8.4-7.8
(8.4-7.8)
|6.7-6.2
(6.7-6.2)
|6.9-6.4
(6.8-6.3)
|7.0-6.5
6.9-6.4)
|Combined CO2 emissions1 NEDC
|g/km
|191-178
(191-178)
|192-179
(192-178)
|176-163
(176-163)
|183-168
(180-166)
|186-171
(183-169)
|Acceleration 0–100 km/h
|s
|5.1
|4.9
|6.4
|6.2
|5.4
|Top speed
|km/h
|250
|250
|250
|250
|250
|Price from
|Euro
|(-)
106,650.40
|(115,130)
117,786.40
|(93,438)
96,094.40
|(97,150)
99,806.40
|(103,994)
106,998.40
These are the fuel consumption values according to WLTP[5]
|S 450 4MATIC
|S 500 4MATIC
|S 350 d
|S 350 d 4MATIC
|S 400 d 4MATIC
|Combined fuel consumption[6] WLTP
|l/100 km
|9.5-7.8
(9.4-7.8)
|9.5-8.0
(9.4-8.0)
|7.7-6.4
(7.7-6.4)
|8.0-6.6
(7.9-6.5)
|8.0-6.7
(7.9-6.7)
|Combined CO2 emissions4 WLTP
|g/km
|215-178 (213-177)
|216-181 (214-181)
|204-169 (201-168)
|211-172 (209-171)
|211-175 (209-175)
Values for the sedan with long wheelbase (V 223). Values for model with short wheelbase (W 223), if different, in brackets
Individual financing and usage models
The range of offers from Daimler Mobility AG for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class spans from multi-year financing contracts and flexible leasing to short-term and long-term rentals, on-demand mobility solutions, and an in-car payment function:
- At an effective annual interest rate of 3.99%, Mercedes-Benz Bank Group offers low-interest loans for the new premium sedan.
- The kilometer-based leasing from Mercedes-Benz Bank Group is offered for the new S-Class at attractive terms.
- For flexible and short-term uses, the S-Class can be rented on a daily basis from Mercedes-Benz Rent.
- For corporate customers, Athlon Germany GmbH offers full-serviced leasing, including fuel card service for employees eligible for a company car and periodic checks of the driver’s licenses.
- Customers of FREE NOW can use an app to call a taxi version of the S-Class and pay for it on their smartphones.
- Chauffeur and concierge services provider Blacklane is ideal for airport transfers or longer business trips in the S-Class.
- In the new S-Class, drivers can pay for parking or fee-based Mercedes me connect services directly via Mercedes pay on the MBUX multimedia system or conveniently by app.
SOURCE: Daimler