Autotrader names 15 best cars of the past decade

The auto industry has seen drastic shifts in product offerings over the last decade, ranging from the rise in alternative-fuel options to updated infotainment systems, advanced safety technology standards, and all-new, innovative vehicle segments. As we look to 2020, the editors at Autotrader highlight the vehicles that made the most impact over the past 10 years

“Over the past decade, technological advancements and changing consumer preferences forced automakers to adapt their lineups to introduce all-new and revamped vehicles,” said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. “Ranging from electric powertrains and ultramodern designs, to newly remodeled classics, all of these vehicles pioneered their segments and defined the last 10 years in the auto industry.”

15 Best Cars of the Past Decade

Tesla Model S

Taking the world by storm at the beginning of the decade as the first viable mass-market electric luxury car, consumers quickly relied on the Model S for everything from running around-town errands to road-trip duty. A big perk is Tesla’s Autopilot feature; while it isn’t a fully self-driving system, it is among the most advanced autonomous technologies in the industry.

Nissan Leaf

The Leaf was the first affordable electric car to target the masses. Coming in a convenient compact hatchback body style that made it more practical than most EVs that preceded it, the Leaf set the standard for economical electric vehicles, and the rest of the industry soon would follow suit.

Toyota Prius

As the hybrid-electric segment was growing quickly, the Prius faced new competition and therefore needed to deliver improvements. The third-generation Prius was more aerodynamic than the previous model, and included a bigger engine and rear disc brakes.

Acura NSX

After years of teasers, concepts and anticipation, Acura finally released the second-generation NSX for the 2017 model year with a price tag that is hardly as relevant to everyday buyers as the other vehicles on this list. The NSX’s performance delivers with impeccable handling from its sophisticated AWD system and a combined output coming in at 573 horsepower, which translates to a 0-to-60 mph time of just 3.0 seconds flat and a top speed of 191 mph.

SOURCE: Autotrader