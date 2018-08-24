Autosport International Show announces product showcase awards to publically recognise innovations at 2019 event

Autosport International will play host to a Product Showcase Award, with a central focus on innovation, in the Engineering Hall at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) between 10-11 January 2019.

Categories for the awards include: innovation, lightweighting, energy efficiency, cross-industry application, vehicle performance tuning, manufacturing and fabrication, data and measurement, safety, electronics.

Each of these categories will have one winner and two highly-commended. All show exhibitors will be able to enter and judging of each category will be undertaken by an independent panel of experts from across the industry once entries have closed on Friday 30 November 2018. Winners will be selected based on a variety of factors that include level of innovation, technical achievement, quality, consumer appeal and marketability. The winners will be announced on the week commencing 17 December 2018.

The winning products will be displayed on a dedicated feature in the Autosport Engineering Hall, a definitive international hub which attracts visitors from around the globe.

Autosport International Events Director, Kate Woodley, said: “The 2019 Product Showcase Awards will provide exhibitors with an exceptional opportunity to introduce their latest products to industry buyers, media and a truly global audience. We want to recognise innovation and quality at what is a critical time for businesses across the globe and across all industries.

“Every year we are amazed by the quality of the innovations brought to the show, we thought it was time to formally recognise some of these amazing products. We encourage all exhibitors to get involved with this all-new feature for the 2019 show.”

Autosport International, which is part of Motorsport Network’s flagship title, Autosport – one of the world’s leading print and online motorsport publishers. Motorsport Network is the world’s largest independent automotive and motorsport-related digital platform, connecting millions of people who love motorsport and cars. The network also creates key industry events including the annual Autosport Awards and Motorsport Leaders Business Forum.

Terms and conditions for the Awards can be found at this link: https://www.autosportinternational.com/terms–conditions

