Autonomous vehicle safety: Ricardo partners in key U.S. government–industry summit

The workshop, entitled Consensus Safety Measurement Methodologies for ADS-Equipped Vehicles, will take place at the NIST headquarters campus, Gaithersburg, Maryland on 25-26 June 2019. Presentations and breakouts at the workshop will discuss current perspectives on safety for Automated Driving Systems (ADS). The automotive industry is planning to deploy ADS at SAE Level 3 (conditional automation) or higher in the very near term with most major manufacturers targeting the early 2020s. Community consensus around reliable, broadly-acceptable performance measurement methods for assessing ADS safety will help to achieve this objective.

This workshop’s objectives are to review existing and proposed methodologies for establishing safety requirements and safety measurement approaches, to identify gaps and key challenges, and to explore follow-on opportunities to drive towards community-wide consensus.

Nick Royal, from Ricardo Innovations, will participate in the panel session Developers’ Perspectives: Manufacturers and Technology Companies together with representatives from Ford, GM, Intel Mobileye, Lyft, and Uber. This discussion will focus on the need for collaboration in addressing the challenges of ADS safety, as demonstrated by the digital resilience partnership between Roke Manor and Ricardo. This partnership offers a new approach to cyber security across transport systems and critical national infrastructure, which enables the design and development of systems which are ‘secure by design.’

Information about the workshop, including the agenda and registration site, is available at: https://www.nist.gov/news-events/events/2019/06/consensus-safety-measurement-methodologies-ads-equipped-vehicles

SOURCE: Ricardo