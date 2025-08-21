Autonomous trucks: L4 braking and steering systems from Knorr-Bremse for major Japanese commercial vehicle manufacturer

Japanese vehicle manufacturer relies on Knorr-Bremse’s expertise for autonomous truck driving development project

A leading Japanese vehicle manufacturer is relying on Knorr-Bremse’s expertise for highly automated truck braking and steering systems (automation level L4). The order includes the corresponding equipment for around 1,100 commercial vehicles and additionally L2 braking and steering systems for the truck series business. The various vehicles are intended for markets in Japan, Southeast Asia, and the USA. The total volume of the order for Knorr-Bremse, with delivery starting in 2028, is in the lower three-digit million-euro range.

Bernd Spies, Member of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division, sees Knorr-Bremse’s role as a competent driver of highly automated truck driving confirmed: “We’re already able to deliver high levels of safety and system availability for trucks operating at automation levels 2 through 4. With our experience in actuator technology, we have the necessary expertise to implement redundancy systems and enable our customers to achieve SAE Level 4. We recently demonstrated this successfully in the ATLAS L4 project and will approach the development project with the Japanese commercial vehicle manufacturer with the same consistency and focus. The order is a great confirmation of our close and trusting partnership with the OEM. At the same time, this order is further proof of our excellent local R&D and production capabilities and also strengthens our market position in Japan.”

Nils Bielefeld, Managing Director at Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems Japan: “We were in close contact with our customers to discuss possible use cases in the field of highly automated truck driving and tailor-made redundancy concepts. This close customer relationship has also resulted in the latest extensive order from the vehicle manufacturer, including redundant braking and steering systems. We are delighted about the trust placed in us and look forward to continuing our collaboration, both in the L4 development project and in equipping the L2 series platform.”

As part of a government-funded project on autonomous driving (L4), Knorr-Bremse will drive forward the pre-development of autonomous commercial vehicles from the Japanese OEM. A total of 1,100 trucks and buses are to be equipped with Knorr-Bremse’s rGSBC (redundant Global Scalable Brake Control) and rAHPS (redundant Advanced Hybrid Power Steering) systems. These innovative L4 technologies are to be used in heavy trucks (HDT) and buses in Japan and in medium-duty trucks (MDT) for the usage in the USA.

The heavy trucks with L2 technology are based on a new platform, for which Knorr-Bremse will supply standard RCB (Recirculating Ball Steering) steering gears and AHPS (Advanced Hybrid Power Steering, electrohydraulic steering system) under a series production contract. The scope of supply, which covers tens of thousands of systems per year, also includes the GSBC (Global Scalable Brake Control) and GSAT (Global Scalable Air Treatment) systems. Foot brake modules will also be supplied. These L2 brake and steering systems are to be installed in vehicles for markets including Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse