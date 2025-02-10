Automotive product and safety expert Simone Fabris joins Wayve as VP of Product & Delivery

Wayve appoints Simone Fabris as VP of Product and Delivery to lead the development and delivery of Embodied AI software for assisted and automated driving applications.

Wayve, a pioneer in Embodied AI for automotive, is pleased to announce the appointment of Simone Fabris as Vice President of Product and Delivery. Simone’s extensive experience in automotive software, platforms, product safety and product innovation will be instrumental as Wayve continues to redefine autonomous mobility.

Simone has spent over 15 years advancing automotive safety in assisted and automated driving, shaping the industry’s transition from early sensor-based systems to AI-based, scalable automation. He has led key innovations in advanced perception, system integration, and automation strategies. At TRW Automotive, he helped pioneer radar and vision-based technologies. At Mobileye, he led the launch of the first commercial L2+ system platform and developed a scalable product family from highly assisted driving (L2+) to automated driving systems (L3 and L4), accelerating industry adoption.

A recognized leader in advancing industry standards, Simone played a key role in developing the Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF) standard, an international standard that addresses the safety of ADAS and automated driving vehicles. He also championed the integration of complex open-source software, such as Linux, into high-performance, safety-critical automotive applications.

Simone joins Wayve as VP of Product and Delivery to oversee the delivery of Wayve’s Embodied AI product applications for automotive. His team will focus on delivering innovative, scalable, safe and compliant solutions for assisted and automated driving.

Alex Kendall, Co-founder & CEO, Wayve says: “Simone is a leading expert in automotive safety, and we are delighted to have him join Wayve as VP of Product and Delivery. His vision and expertise in developing automotive-grade products will be key to successfully launching our cutting-edge autonomous driving technology into consumer vehicles.”

Simone Fabris, VP of Product and Delivery, Wayve, says: “The pursuit of autonomous driving is one of the most profound technological challenges of our time—one that demands continuous discovery, learning, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. I am thrilled to join Wayve and fully convinced that only a data-driven, end-to-end AI approach can truly overcome the long-tail problem—the greatest hurdle standing in the way of wide-scale deployment of autonomous vehicles. Wayve’s groundbreaking technology is setting a new industry standard, and I look forward to helping deliver its first production stack for the next generation of automated driving systems.”

