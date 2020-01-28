Automotive-compliant, real-time clocks from Diodes incorporated offer low-standby current for infotainment and t-box systems

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced that automotive-compliant versions of its popular, low-power, real-time clock (RTC) solutions, PT7C4363BQ and PT7C4563BQ (with an adjustable timer), are now available. Their wide temperature range makes them suitable for automotive applications, including infotainment systems, dashboard displays, and telematics boxes (T-Box).

The PT7C4363BQ and PT7C4563BQ are qualified to AEC-Q100 Grade 1, covering the temperature range of -40°C to +125°C. They are PPAP capable and are manufactured in IATF16949 certified facilities. A wide operating voltage range of 1.3V to 5.5V enables flexibility in design while a low-backup current of 400nA at 3.0V makes these devices extremely low power.

The parts are designed to interface directly to an external, low-cost 32.768kHz crystal with an equivalent series resistance of up to 100kΩ. As well as providing a real-time clock, the devices can also deliver a square-wave output with a selectable frequency of 1Hz, 32Hz, 1024Hz, or 32,768Hz.Accurate time and date data is accessed through the I2C interface. Adjustments for the number of days in the month is automatic, and an alarm function is also included.

SOURCE: Diodes