Automotive Aftermarket of Schaeffler is AD International’s Supplier of the Year

As part of its annual supplier summit, held on 25 April 2018 in Brussels, Belgium, AD International (ADI) crowned the Automotive Aftermarket division of Schaeffler as its Supplier of the Year 2017. With this award, the globally-active trading group gave top honors to its joint partnership with Schaeffler, which has been strong and consistent since 2004.

“Reliability, quality and trust not only describe how we see ourselves as a company, they shape our long-standing partnership with all members of AD International as well,” said Michael Söding, CEO Automotive Aftermarket, Schaeffler AG. “The fact is, the independent spare parts market is currently undergoing a transformation and we too have a lot planned, now that we are a stand-alone division of Schaeffler, in order to meet the needs of our customers in a way that’s even better and more flexible over the long-term. We see this transformation as a chance to shape the future of the Automotive Aftermarket together with our partners. I’m all the more pleased about this award. It not only honors what we have achieved until now, it also strengthens the long-term trust that ADI places in us.”

ADI International has its headquarters in Kortenberg, Belgium. Founded in 1970, it was the very first automotive wholesale co-operation, and is one of the major players amongst today’s international trading groups. It has over 600 distributors as active members from 40 countries in Europe, North Africa and Central Asia. In 2014, ADI became an associate member in 1Parts – which brings together leading distribution companies of the independent spare parts market.

