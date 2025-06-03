Automobili Pininfarina unveils one-of-a-kind Battista Novantacinque to celebrate 95 years of iconic design

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled the Battista Novantacinque, a bespoke model created as a tribute to the 95th anniversary of Pininfarina SpA

Automobili Pininfarina has unveiled a one-of-a-kind hyper GT – the Battista Novantacinque – crafted to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the legendary Italian design house, Pininfarina SpA.

This bespoke model was presented at the MAUTO in Turin – the birthplace of Pininfarina and the perfect venue for such an exclusive piece of art – where it was on public display from 22–24 May as part of a special celebratory exhibition.

Created as a celebration of heritage and a symbol of future-facing luxury, the Novantacinque is set to become an enduring icon. Its rarity is underscored by its singular commission and the conclusion of Battista production at the end of this year, with only a limited number ever built. As the final edition, the Novantacinque marks a pivotal milestone in Automobili Pininfarina’s history, exemplifying the brand’s philosophy of ‘Dream Cars, Made Real’—transforming bold visions into automotive masterpieces.

Paolo Dellachà, CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, said: “The Battista Novantacinque represents the pinnacle of bespoke luxury and performance. It is a tribute to Pininfarina’s past, present, and future—a timeless masterpiece created to honour 95 years of design excellence. It is only befitting that the Novantacinque is the final expression of the Battista line. With the window to secure a place in this rare chapter of automotive history drawing to a close, the Novantacinque stands as an icon to be treasured for generations.”

Paying homage to Pininfarina’s design heritage, the Novantacinque is finished in Exposed Signature Carbon Tinted Rosso Gloss—a colour deeply rooted in Italian culture, symbolising passion, speed and emotion. This is complemented by a bespoke livery, featuring PURA Vision Gold Paint Gloss and Nero Torino Gloss accents, highlighted by a distinctive gold pinstripe from the Furiosa Pack. The ‘Novantacinque’ script graces the rear wing, signifying its commemorative status.

The exterior is further elevated by Iconico wheels in Precision Polished Colourless with Black Channel Matt detailing, paired with black brake callipers and brushed aluminium anodised accents that add both depth and contrast to the car’s dynamic silhouette.

Inside, the Battista Novantacinque offers an immersive and luxurious environment. Pilota seats are upholstered in a combination of Black Leather and Black Alcantara, accented by duotone stitching in Black and Gold to echo the car’s exterior livery. The knee pads, finished in Black Alcantara, feature the ‘95’ logo in Gold embroidery, while the chassis plate and door plates feature a unique design, reinforcing the vehicle’s celebratory nature. The cabin is adorned with Exposed Signature Carbon Satin and refined aluminium elements anodised in Gold and Black. Newly designed aluminium machined rotary controls provide a tactile and visually striking interface, crafted exclusively for this special edition. Every touchpoint, from the floor mats to the bespoke chassis and door plates, reflects a singular vision of Italian elegance and craftsmanship.

Automobili Pininfarina stands at the vanguard of pure Italian luxury experience, with its bespoke curated approach allowing for precise tailoring to the specific preferences of individual clients. Each vehicle is a unique, hand-crafted masterpiece and a reflection of the client’s personality with inspiration from Automobili Pininfarina’s artisans.

SOURCE: Automobili Pininfarina