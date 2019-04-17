Automobili Pininfarina debuts Battista Hypercar in North America, celebrates one year in business

Automobili Pininfarina launched its stunning pure-electric 1,900 hp Battista hypercar in North America on 16th April – just one year after the company was introduced at the 2018 Rome Formula E race. Shown in the days leading up to the New York Auto Show, the production-ready model was debuted during an exclusive, invitation-only event at Studio 525 in Chelsea by Michael Perschke, CEO, and Luca Borgogno, Design Director.

During the event, one of only 150 Battistas, painted in a stunning colourway of Grigio Luserna satin-grey carbon with Blu Iconica design accents, was on display. The world-first car was revealed to an excited audience of car collectors, supercar owners, business leaders, automotive influencers and members of the media.

To celebrate its arrival in the world’s biggest market for both supercars and electric cars, a new film of the Battista in action driving through the streets of New York has been released.

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “The Battista’s arrival in New York is a proud moment for the entire Automobili Pininfarina team, as we can finally begin to bring the next generation of hypercars to discerning customers throughout North America. We’re quite confident that this is the car that makes the United States fall in love with ultra-high-performance electric vehicles.”

Pulling from traditions of Italian design and European engineering, alongside the latest in cutting-edge technology, the company is entering a previously unoccupied market segment with great potential. The new demand for high-performance zero-emission vehicles, driven by the increasing emissions regulations in the urban centres of major global cities, puts the Pininfarina Battista at the forefront of a growing trend in the ultra-luxury automobile market.

The Battista’s showing in New York coincides with the beginning of Automobili Pininfarina’s search for strategic partners to execute the next phase of its development plans. Following the enthusiastic reception of the Battista, Automobili Pininfarina plans to launch a full range of high-end, zero‑emissions SUVs, broadening its consumer reach in the luxury electric vehicle market.

Deliveries of the Battista to North American clients begin in late 2020, and over half the allocation has already been reserved through Automobili Pininfarina’s network of six specialist luxury car retailers in Los Angeles (O’Gara Coach Co. LLC), Miami (The Collection LLC), New York (Miller Motorcars), San Francisco (Price Simms Auto Group), Toronto (Pfaff Automotive Partners) and Vancouver (Weissach).

SOURCE: Automobili Pininfarina