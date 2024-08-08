Automobili Pininfarina B95 Gotham to make world debut at Monterey Car Week

Automobili Pininfarina will showcase the first physical car from its ground-breaking Wayne Enterprises Experience collaboration with Warner Bros

Automobili Pininfarina will showcase the first physical car from its ground-breaking Wayne Enterprises Experience collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) and Relevance International when the bespoke B95 Gotham receives its world debut at this year’s Monterey Car Week.

The open-topped two-seat Barchetta will be one of two vehicles on the Italian ultra-luxury car maker’s stand at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in California on Friday 16 August. The B95 Gotham is a unique ‘one-of-one’ creation inspired by the luxury lifestyle of billionaire Bruce Wayne, the civilian persona of DC superhero Batman.

The physical world premiere follows the car’s virtual debut on 30 April this year, when the launch of four bespoke one-off vehicles was revealed during the partnership announcement. The four are the B95 Gotham – being shown at The Quail – plus Battista Gotham, B95 Dark Knight and Battista Dark Knight. Only one example of each will ever be produced, guaranteeing complete exclusivity and collectability for the client. While the B95 Gotham going to Monterey is a showcar, the first of the four client cars is in-build at the company’s atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

The range of vehicles are released under WBDGCP’s new luxury brand inspired by Bruce Wayne. The two specifications, Gotham and Dark Knight, represent the two distinct and complex sides of Bruce Wayne’s character. Respectively, they characterise his public persona as a suave tech-focused innovator and entrepreneur, and his private life as Gotham’s City’s mysterious masked vigilante. The collaboration between Automobili Pininfarina and WBDGCP arrives as Warner Bros. Discovery celebrates 85 years of Batman in 2024.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, said: “The B95 Gotham exemplifies how we bring our brand promise of ‘Dream Cars, Made Real’ to life for our clients. We place them at the centre of everything we do, and delivering bespoke and coach-built cars like this one is all driven by our vision and commitment to design unforgettable client experiences.”

The B95 Gotham reflects Bruce Wayne’s passion for cutting-edge innovation and sustainable technology, as well as his elegant and refined taste, while showcasing a unique and carefully curated specification. Like all versions of the B95 Barchetta, the exterior design incorporates two innovative electronically adjustable aero screens to deflect air over the open cabin. Wayne Enterprises logos on the body, chassis plate and door plates complete the exterior.

The elegant bodywork is finished in Argento Vittorio gloss black paint, with unique wheels featuring a distinctive matt black inner and gloss black outer ring. Titan calipers and a brushed aluminium anodised black centre lock ring complete the look.

Inside, B95 Gotham reflects the sophisticated tastes of Bruce Wayne and is upholstered in a distinctive tan leather that includes bespoke quilting in the centre panels, with complementary tan stitching. It also features a bespoke Wayne Enterprises-inspired HMI display, with a virtual assistant voice inspired by Alfred Pennyworth, the Wayne family’s legendary butler. The car is completed with a bespoke driver’s side door plate, which is laser-engraved with the words “All men have limits… I ignore mine.” It’s a famous quote attributed to Bruce Wayne in the original comic books.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “Our collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products is a perfect fit. Bruce Wayne’s values – vision, courage, and the relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence – mirror our own. In the real world, this partnership provides us with a unique platform to reach a broader audience, inspiring a new generation of enthusiasts to appreciate Italian artistry, high-performance engineering and rich storytelling.”

As with all four of the Bruce Wayne-inspired editions, the B95 Gotham generates 1,900hp, powering the car from 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in less than two seconds – the most powerful car ever produced in Italy.

In 2024 Automobili Pininfarina returns to Monterey Car Week for the fifth time, delivering on the promise made 12 months ago to the same audience – that designing, developing and building bespoke and coach-built ultra-luxurious cars for discerning clients around the world remains at the heart of the business.

SOURCE: Automobili Pininfarina