Automobili Lamborghini unveils Fenomeno, a new limited production masterpiece at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

Today, Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the Fenomeno1, a celebration of the brand’s iconic design, at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

Today, Automobili Lamborghini unveiled the Fenomeno1, a celebration of the brand’s iconic design, at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The Fenomeno takes the company’s most representative design elements to the extreme, while paying tribute to Lamborghini’s tradition of limited-edition models that began in 2007 with the Reventón.

The Fenomeno represents the pinnacle of Lamborghini’s legacy of limited-edition masterpieces, a tradition that includes standout few-off models such as the Sesto Elemento (2010), Veneno (2013), Centenario (2016), Sián (2019), and Countach LPI 800-4 (2021). Among these, two have debuted at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering: the Roadster version of the Centenario and the Countach LPI 800-4.

“The Fenomeno introduces the most advanced technical solutions in our history, pushing the boundaries of performance and design, while honoring the values and achievements that are a fundamental part of our DNA,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “Unveiling the Fenomeno at The Quail, a prestigious celebration of automotive excellence in our largest global market, offers the perfect setting for our customers to experience this few-off masterpiece in person.”

Delivering a total output of 1,080 CV, with a record 835 CV from the naturally aspirated V12 engine and 245 CV from three electric motors, the combination of Lamborghini’s iconic V12 and hybrid system enhances driving dynamics and performance. The Fenomeno accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 km/h) in just 2.4 seconds and reaches a top speed exceeding 217 mph (350 km/h). Its agility is further supported by single-nut forged rims and specially developed track-oriented Bridgestone tires.

Staying true to the company’s naming heritage, Fenomeno takes its name from a courageous and renowned bull fought in Morelia, Mexico, in 2002. The word ‘Fenomeno,’ which means ‘phenomenal’ in both Italian and Spanish, perfectly captures the car’s unique and exceptional spirit.

In addition to the Fenomeno, the full super sports car lineup captivated audiences at the event, including the flagship Revuelto2 and the successor to the iconic Huracán, the Temerario3. The Revuelto features a 6.5-liter V12 engine delivering 825 CV, while the Temerario V8 twin-turbo one produces 800 CV. Thanks to the hybrid system, their combined outputs reach 1,015 CV and 920 CV respectively.

1 The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data is in the type approval stage

2 Revuelto: Combined energy consumption: 10,1 kWh/100 Km plus 11,86 l/100km; Combined CO2 emissions: 276 g/km; Combined CO2 efficiency class: G; CO2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 17,8 l/100km

3 Temerario: Combined energy consumption: 26,8 kWh/100 Km plus 11,2 l/100km; Combined CO2 emissions: 272 g/km; Combined CO2 efficiency class: G; CO2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 14 l/100km

SOURCE: Lamborghini