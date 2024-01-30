Automobili Lamborghini renews its pact with future generations as part of its “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy

The Sant’Agata Bolognese carmaker extends its decarbonization program to the entire value chain, with the aim of reducing total enterprise emissions by 40% ‘per car’ by 2030

Automobili Lamborghini is continuing its path to decarbonization with a new ambitious target, supported by the biggest investment in the history of the company. The “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy, which involves electrification of the model range and decarbonization of the production site, has extended its commitment to emissions reductions across the entire value chain.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, together with the Board of Management, shares the results obtained up to now in this vital mission and announces a new ambitious target, destined to leave a significant mark on the company’s history: a 40%[1] reduction in CO 2 emissions per car across the whole value chain by 2030 (vs 2021). To achieve this, the strategy encompasses the entire enterprise, from production to the supply chain and logistics, to the product use phase, covering the entire product life cycle and involving the whole company in a collective commitment to achieve the target of reducing emissions by 40%.

The “Direzione Cor Tauri” program, first announced in 2021, kicked off in-depth and continuous research on the opportunities and challenges posed by electrification, which resulted in the start of the hybridization phase in 2023, with the launch of the Revuelto, the first HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) hybrid super sports car. In 2024, the electrification process will extend to the launch of the first hybrid version of the Urus Super SUV and the second HPEV in the range, replacing the Huracán. The launch of the first full electric model, preceded by the Lanzador concept car, presented at Monterey Car Week last year, is planned for 2028, followed by Lamborghini’s first full electric Super SUV in 2029. This strategy will result in a significant reduction in CO 2 emissions compared with 2021 for the fleet in circulation, with the aim of a 50% reduction by 2025 and 80% by 2030.

The “Direzione Cor Tauri” program delivers a pact to future generations, inspiring and serving as a model for innovation and sustainable progress on the path to total carbon neutrality for Automobili Lamborghini by 2050.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, stated: “Direzione Cor Tauri is our roadmap to electrification of the Lamborghini range and the path to decarbonization, not only of our Sant’Agata Bolognese facility, but of the entire value chain: it is a holistic approach to our global environmental sustainability strategy.” Stephan Winkelmann continued: “Within a context of major transformation, everyone needs to contribute to achieving the objectives: this commitment extends not just to every individual and every company, but also to institutions and governments responsible for infrastructures and the transition toward renewables. Our mission, as a globally recognized brand, is to inspire and encourage others to tackle these modern-day challenges. Automobili Lamborghini is proof that a sustainable vision is possible.”

Global emissions of greenhouse gases comprise around 59 gigatons of CO 2 equivalent, and the transport sector as a whole contributes around 15% of this figure only counting direct exhaust emissions. To date, Automobili Lamborghini’s inventory is around 700,000 tons of CO 2 equivalent, which includes the entire life cycle of the vehicles produced in 2021-2022 (value chain emissions inventory certified according to the ISO 14064 standard). Even though the production activities at Sant’Agata Bolognese represent only 0.001% of global CO 2 emissions, the responsibility that the company has to the community and the planet is greater than the environmental impact alone. “Sustainability is one of the key pillars of our corporate strategy,” commented Stefano Rutigliano, Strategy Director. “We aspire to be the super sports car company with the most enduring and genuine commitment to sustainability, through an overall vision of ESG issues. We have a dedicated interdepartmental team working toward the implementation of the Direzione Cor Tauri program.”

Production

Automobili Lamborghini’s commitment to sustainability started in 2015, achieving carbon neutrality of the Sant’Agata Bolognese production site and sustaining this over subsequent years, despite doubling in size. Since then, many actions have been implemented across the facility that have led to the further gradual and continuous decarbonization of the site.

Ranieri Niccoli, Chief Manufacturing Office, explained: “A number of sustainability measures have been adopted in recent years, from the establishment of the largest photovoltaic system in the Emilia-Romagna Region in 2009 to the high-energy efficiency certification of our new buildings. Our activities are ongoing and are aimed at reducing energy consumption through trigeneration and district heating plants, culminating in the unveiling of a new advanced concept for our paint shop that minimizes water use and emissions. In 2022, these initiatives led to a 36% reduction in energy consumption per vehicle compared with 2010.” A further action aimed at reducing the environmental impact relates to water resource management, with a 34% reduction in specific water consumption per vehicle in 2022 compared with 2010.

The company goes beyond reducing emissions within the facility, by making a significant commitment to the surrounding environment and fostering a deep connection with the local community, as shown by the opening of Lamborghini Park in 2011: a green haven a short distance from the plant, where 10,000 oak trees have been planted, providing a natural habitat for wild fauna and a recreational space for local people and staff. Niccoli continued: “We have also initiated a number of research projects with some of Italy and Europe’s leading universities, such as the biomonitoring of pollutants through studying our bees and the absorption of CO 2 and carbon in the oak trees and soil of the park. Finally, we have implemented a land redevelopment project with two forestation initiatives to offset the impact of the factory on the surrounding area.”

Supply Chain and Logistics

Automobili Lamborghini’s commitment is also reflected in the context of the supply chain and logistics, key areas for successful decarbonization. One of the strengths of the Sant’Agata Bolognese carmaker can be seen in the relationships with its suppliers, as explained by Silvano Micheli, Chief Procurement Officer: “Starting from 2019, we implemented a sustainability rating system (S-Rating), which assesses our suppliers’ level of compliance with environmental, social and governance standards. A positive S-Rating is a basic requirement to becoming an Automobili Lamborghini supplier.”

The transport of vehicles and spare parts to and from Sant’Agata Bolognese and the various markets also falls within this process. The main objective is to favor means of transport with a lower environmental impact, contributing to reducing the carbon footprint of suppliers. This initiative has already produced tangible results in terms of emission reductions: in the last five years, the company has increased the percentage of rail transport from 4% to 35%, at the same time reducing air transport from 18% to 1% for the transfer of finished vehicles.

Product use phase

Electrification of the Automobili Lamborghini models is driven by the brand’s DNA, which is characterized by its inherent ability to turn challenges into opportunities, even in the current context of profound change. This requires a well-defined strategy: on the one hand, the hybridization of the brand’s super sports cars (Revuelto and the Huracán’s successor), and on the other hand, the electrification of the Super SUV range and of the future Ultra GT 2+2. For an international company such as Automobili Lamborghini, one of the most complex challenges is adapting to the various markets it operates in.

As Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, explained, “The main challenges are regulations on the CO 2 emissions of the fleet, which vary according to the market and with which we must comply to meet the standards. But we’re ready: we can’t simply react passively to trends, we have to preempt them, staying faithful to our values and our DNA.”

The use of electric motors is not a limitation but rather an opportunity, launching the super sports car into a new era.

According to Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer: “The electric motor opens up new horizons in terms of dynamics and driving experience. It is the dawn of a new era for super sports cars, in which we are redefining the concept of sportiness, enjoyment and driving dynamics in sustainable terms. Our DNA will always be based on the concept of emotional performance.”

It is precisely these new driving possibilities on which the R&D department is focusing its attention, with the aim of taking the “feel like a pilot” experience to a new level, through the continuous development of the six key pillars required to best tackle the challenges posed by electric vehicles: a Human-Machine Interface on versatile models such as the Urus; the use of carbon fiber to reduce the overall weight; an electric powertrain; an advanced frame; smart aerodynamics that allow even higher performance to be achieved compared with current models; and finally, integrated control that offers a driving sensation similar to a pilot.

Investments and People engagement

The “Direzione Cor Tauri” program is supported by the largest investment plan in the 60-year history of the company. This commitment shows the determination of Automobili Lamborghini in tackling the crucial challenges for the future.

As Paolo Poma, Chief Financial Officer, explained: “Our aim with Direzione Cor Tauri is to take another significant step forward in the company’s growth, further improving our profitability and continuing to be best in class in the reference market. It is a tangible demonstration of our commitment through important innovations in this period of profound transformation that is affecting the whole automotive industry.”

The success of this path is strongly influenced by the commitment and active participation of all those involved. The contribution of the people who are part of the Automobili Lamborghini team is crucial to ensure the success of Direzione Cor Tauri. Umberto Tossini, Chief People, Culture and Organization Officer, says: “We will fully support Direzione Cor Tauri thanks to our corporate culture based on the development and care of people, starting from shared values, which enhance the uniqueness of each and every one of us and stimulate the generation of product innovation and the creation of value for the community.” In this context, there will be three main directions of development in the plan. The first is the creation of new jobs, with the goal of hiring at least 500 new men and women workers by 2026. The second is related to well-being in the holistic sense of people, which will be realized with Lamborghini Feelosophy, the well-being program launched in 2021, an evolution of the previous People Care program already active since 2013. Based on the three dimensions Body, Mind, Purpose, it extends to contexts such as parenting, physical and mental wellbeing, and nutrition. Finally, the third development guideline is focused on continuous learning, and fosters individual responsibility in the growth of skills by providing more and more opportunities and content for our training and change management programs with a view to the personal and professional growth of people.

“This is an ambitious project with significant challenges,” concludes Stephan Winkelmann, “dictated by the current situation, and which sees Automobili Lamborghini take center stage, with the aim of preempting what lies ahead and acting in the interests of future generations, always staying faithful to our DNA and roots.”

SOURCE: Lamborghini