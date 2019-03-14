Automobili Lamborghini reaches record highs in all key business figures 2018

In Fiscal Year 2018 (1 Jan – 31 Dec), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. achieved a new all-time high in all key business figures: sales, turnover and profitability achieved levels unprecedented in the 55-year history of the brand.

After crossing the one billion threshold for the first time in 2017, turnover grew by 40% from 1,009 mio. Euro to 1,415 mio. Euro in 2018. Deliveries to customers increased by 51% to 5,750 units with sales records in all major regions: EMEA, America and Asia Pacific. This strong performance was mainly due to the market launch of the new Super SUV Lamborghini Urus. Its deliveries started only in mid 2018 and added further momentum to Lamborghini’s performance with increased sales of the V12 Aventador and V10 Huracán super sports car models.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini comments: “In Fiscal Year 2018 Lamborghini has set new historic highs with all key business figures. At the same time, we entered into substantially new dimensions. For the first time in history Lamborghini surpassed the magic mark of 5,000 cars delivered to customers. Financial performance showed further increase to a record high. This quantum leap proves the sustainability of our product and commercial strategy. All this is a real team achievement and I would like to thank Lamborghini staff globally for their inspired dedication to our longstanding brand and traditions, and our shareholders for their trust and support. At the same time we are preparing to master further growth and new challenges in innovation and technology in order to reach new milestones in the future.”

Thanks to new hirings, the total number of staff rose to more than 1,750 employees at the end of 2018: +10% compared to 2017, and +70% from five years ago.

On the basis of the attractive product portfolio and a strong global sales presence with 157 dealers serving 50 countries, the Board of Management of Automobili Lamborghini confirms a positive outlook for 2019 in both unit sales and turnover. Lamborghini expects the continuation of present development in the current fiscal year, and also confirms a confident mid-term outlook for sustained solid growth and ongoing strategic investments into innovation and new technologies.