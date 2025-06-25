Automobili Lamborghini publishes its first Sustainability Report: a comprehensive and transparent view of environmental, social and governance performance

The voluntary report, aligned with GRI and ESRS standards, marks a new chapter in the brand’s sustainability strategy

Automobili Lamborghini has presented its first Sustainability Report, a document that clearly, transparently and measurably outlines the company’s broad commitment to building a lower-emission future while taking into account the needs of its people and the community in which it operates. This commitment begins with the product, marked by the launch of the brand’s first fully hybrid range of super sports cars, in line with the “Direzione Cor Tauri” roadmap which from the outset has envisioned an evolution focused on emissions reduction while enhancing performance.

The report, prepared on a voluntary basis, is the result of a rigorous and participatory process involving over 50 company representatives and 100 cross-functional working sessions, as well as direct engagement with external stakeholders. Drafted in accordance with the international GRI standards and the new European ESRS framework, the document marks the official start of a structured and ongoing sustainability reporting journey.

“With this report, we aim to make visible what is already part of our daily way of working: the idea that innovation, performance and sustainability can coexist and mutually reinforce each other. This commitment stems from how we operate and extends to every area of our business,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

A tangible commitment across the three ESG pillars

The report includes over 70 indicators, covering both quantitative and qualitative data, to reflect an integrated approach that translates into tangible actions across environment, people and governance. It presents the company’s ESG performance from 1 January to 31 December 2024, comparing it with 2023 results to provide a clear view of the company’s progress over time.

Environment – Decarbonisation, circularity and responsible resource management

Automobili Lamborghini has chosen to steer its industrial model towards measurable sustainability, focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy and, more broadly, a reduction in environmental impact. The Sant’Agata Bolognese site, certified carbon neutral on balance since 2015, celebrates ten years of neutrality this year, demonstrating a long-term and robust strategy. This milestone has been upheld each year thanks to continuous investments in technologies such as trigeneration, photovoltaic systems and energy efficiency, even as the plant has doubled in size and the workforce has tripled.

Data from 2024 shows positive progress compared to the previous year. Self-generated energy increased by 22%, with part of this being fed back into the grid. Waste management also showed clear improvement, with a 15% increase in the share of waste sent for recovery out of the total generated compared to the previous year.

In 2024, Lamborghini’s total emissions, including Scope 1, 2 (location-based) and Scope 3, reached 851,132 t CO₂e, showing a proportionally lower growth relative to increases in production and revenue. This result reflects the effectiveness of the environmental strategy embedded in the Direzione Cor Tauri plan, which addresses all emission sources across the entire value chain, from responsible raw material sourcing to logistics, and product use.

Environmental sustainability is also embodied in the product. Automobili Lamborghini was the first brand in its segment to launch a fully hybrid super sports car range, consisting of Revuelto[1], Urus SE[2] and Temerario[3]. This transition represents a key milestone in the company’s journey. Emission reductions are significant, with Revuelto achieving a 30% cut in CO₂ compared to Aventador, and Urus SE delivering an 80% reduction compared to Urus Performante, while performance is enhanced through advanced hybrid technologies and instant torque delivery.

Social – People at the centre, inclusion and community engagement

At Automobili Lamborghini, people are at the core of a corporate vision that combines well-being, inclusion and personal development. The company stands out for its ability to create an environment where everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and fulfil their potential. This is made possible by an organisational culture grounded in the appreciation of skills, active listening and the promotion of tailored growth paths. Strengthening this ecosystem are ongoing dialogue with employees and a performance review system that involves nearly the entire workforce, fostering personal and professional growth within an inclusive and stimulating environment.

In recent years, the presence of women in the company has grown significantly, including in managerial role, a tangible step towards a more equitable and representative organisation. This evolution reflects Automobili Lamborghini’s commitment to creating inclusive spaces that celebrate individuality, enabling everyone to fully express their value. A strong focus is placed on training and awareness, from unconscious bias to inclusive language, equipping employees with tools to drive long-lasting and meaningful cultural change.

In this framework, the Feelosophy programme embodies the Sant’Agata Bolognese company’s approach to organisational well-being, built on a harmonious balance between body, mind and alignment with corporate purpose. This model brings together well-being and welfare initiatives, with dedicated attention to health and safety, promoting a workplace where individual needs are aligned with collective goals.

Within this vision, purpose plays a central role: through concrete engagement in schools, cultural projects and corporate social responsibility, Automobili Lamborghini promotes a culture in which each employee feels like an active part of a company that creates value not only within its organisation but also for the local area and community, reinforcing a sense of belonging and helping to build a positive and lasting impact, as a virtuous example of social sustainability.

Governance – Integrity, transparency and accountability

A sustainable strategy requires solid governance capable of guiding decisions with consistency, responsibility and a long-term vision. Lamborghini has strengthened its internal ESG structures and integrated sustainability into risk management, strategic planning and compliance.

To this end, a dedicated cross-functional Sustainability Project Team was established in 2021, including representatives from all key departments such as R&D, Purchasing, Production, Sales, HR and Communication. The team is responsible for defining, planning, implementing and monitoring sustainability initiatives, ensuring that the goals of the company’s sustainability strategy, an essential pillar of the corporate strategy, are achieved.

By integrating existing initiatives and introducing innovative ideas, the team has laid the foundations for a new, more sustainable business model that addresses future challenges at all levels. Having a dedicated sustainability team has enabled Lamborghini to develop a coherent and integrated vision, combining diverse perspectives and expertise into a shared commitment that transforms cross-functional efforts into shared value.

Among the tools adopted, the S-Rating system assesses suppliers and partners across the supply chain to ensure alignment between company standards and external practices. The company also maintains a strong commitment to key governance issues such as data protection and responsible taxation, in line with international regulations and stakeholder expectations.

A tool for driving change

The Sustainability Report is not just a reporting document, it is a tool for listening, accountability and direction. With this first formal step, Automobili Lamborghini reaffirms the central role of sustainability as a structural and defining element of its industrial model, without compromising its identity, engineering excellence and long-standing spirit of innovation.

The 2024 Sustainability Report is available for download on the official Automobili Lamborghini website.

[1] Revuelto: Combined energy consumption: 10,1 kWh/100 Km plus 11,86 l/100km; Combined CO2 emissions: 276 g/km; Combined CO2 efficiency class: G; CO2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 17,8 l/100km

[2] Urus SE: Combined energy consumption: 39,5 kWh/100 Km plus 5,71 l/100km; Combined CO2 emissions: 140 g/km; Combined CO2 efficiency class: E; CO2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 12,9 l/100km

[3] Temerario: Combined energy consumption: 26,8 kWh/100 Km plus 11,2 l/100km; Combined CO2 emissions: 272 g/km; Combined CO2 efficiency class: G; CO2 class with discharged battery: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 14 l/100km

SOURCE: Lamborghini