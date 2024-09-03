Automobili Lamborghini opens texas-sized showroom in San Antonio

Automobili Lamborghini announces the opening of its first showroom in San Antonio, Texas, as the Italian marque continues to deliver record breaking sales results in the first six months of 2024

Automobili Lamborghini announces the opening of its first showroom in San Antonio, Texas, as the Italian marque continues to deliver record breaking sales results in the first six months of 2024. The grand opening featured the market debut of the Huracán successor, the Temerario[1], and is one of the first showrooms that customers can see the car in person and place an order. This celebratory event was attended by Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stephan Winkelmann joined by Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Federico Foschini, and Automobili Lamborghini America Chief Executive Officer, Andrea Baldi.

“As a top market for the company, Texas is an ideal location to showcase the successor to the iconic Huracán – the best-selling super sports car in the history of the company – for the first time following our global debut during Monterey Car Week earlier this month,” said Winkelmann. “With the addition of Lamborghini San Antonio, we are poised to better address our customers’ sales and service needs in Texas, while also supporting the growing market in Texas for sports cars and luxury SUVs.”

Located at 27605 I-10, Boerne, TX 78006, Lamborghini San Antonio features the best of Italian automotive design and engineering, with the latest super sports cars and Super SUVs on the market. The 40,000 square-foot storefront provides an immersive brand experience, complete with Collezione and Accessori Originali fashion offerings and an Ad Personam customization room, where clients can personalize their dream cars, now including the Temerario, with a nearly infinite array of unique colors and materials. The inclusion of the Lamborghini San Antonio facility marks a total of four Lamborghini retail destinations in Texas, and 50 across the Americas.

The opening of the San Antonio showroom comes at a time of immense growth for Lamborghini. The company delivered 5,558 cars globally in the first six months of 2024, a 4.1% increase over 2023, with the United States remaining the number one market, accounting for 1,637 units. These exceptional results provide a strong foundation while the company completes the third step in its electrification strategy with the hybridization of the entire Lamborghini lineup, which now includes the recently debuted Temerario and the previous flagship Revuelto[2] and Super SUV Urus SE[3].

In addition to the Temerario – a twin-turbo V8 hybrid super sports car with a total power output of over 900 horsepower and accelerating from 0-62 mph in 2.7 seconds – guests who attended the grand opening of Lamborghini San Antonio had the opportunity to see the Revuelto and Urus SE in person. With more than 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of 217 mph, the Revuelto features a brand new 6.5-liter V12 mid-engine with three electric motors and 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. For customers in the market for a Super SUV, the Urus SE features a twin-turbo 4.0 V8 engine and a 25-kWh lithium-ion battery, which delivers a total output of 800 CV (789 horsepower), reaching a top speed of 194 mph (Urus S: 190 mph).