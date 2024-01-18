Automobili Lamborghini is a “Top Employer Italia” for the eleventh consecutive year

The recognition comes just after the signing of the new labor agreement and the announcement of the hiring target of 500 new people by 2026

For the eleventh year in a row, Automobili Lamborghini has been certified as a “Top Employer Italia”. Confirming the company’s positive orientation toward its employees, this recognition comes at a very significant moment. In recent weeks, after more than a year of negotiations, the renewal of the company’s supplementary contract has been concluded. At the same time, the company has received the first important institutional approvals of its Direzione Cor Tauri program, the plan to electrify future models and decarbonize the entire value chain. The plan provides for the largest investment in Research and Development in Lamborghini’s history, resulting in transformative effects generated by strengthening the company’s core competencies and the plan to hire at least 500 people by 2026.

The “Top Employer Italia” 2024 certification demonstrates Automobili Lamborghini’s attention to its employees thanks to clear values-related choices, including programs dedicated to physical and mental well-being, concrete actions to guarantee a healthy work-life balance, and a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Umberto Tossini, Chief People, Culture & Organization Officer, commented: “The Top Employer Institute has accompanied us for more than eleven years on a path of constant improvement in our management techniques. We are proud of the results we have achieved thus far, but we are also determined to continue with the same confidence and openness to change. We’ll continue to develop policies centered on our people to create further value and generate shared meaning, all in line with the strategic goals of Direzione Cor Tauri.”

In addition to a series of events and training initiatives aimed at enhancing employee engagement and fostering a stimulating and inclusive work environment, one of the most notable activities over the past year has been the expansion of the well-being program called Lamborghini Feelosophy (feel+philosophy), launched in 2021 to promote people’s all-around well-being. The Feelosophy initiative is based on three solid pillars – Body, Mind, and Purpose – and promotes initiatives aimed at cultivating people’s growth and well-being from the perspective of listening and continuous improvement. Alongside the issues of sustainable nutrition and the importance of sleep, for example, a particular focus this year has been placed on psychological well-being, with the introduction of psychological support sessions with a mental health professional directly in the company.

Lamborghini pays particular attention to parenting, including the well-established “soft” initiatives designed for both mothers and fathers complemented by the “hard” supports, developmental tools to support people’s rights that can be assessed in economic terms and accredited through collective bargaining. The main innovations introduced by the supplemental contract include: the economic supplement raised from 70% to 80% of pay for the first six months of optional maternity/paternity leave, if both parents take advantage of it; the supplement at 100% of pay in the case of a “single parent” or leave required for children with disabilities; eight hours of paid leave for placement of each child in a daycare facility or preschool, raised to sixteen hours for a “single parent” or leave required for children with disabilities; and ten days of paid leave for cases of adoption or foster care placement.

The company then implemented specific activities for employee engagement and to promote the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), including corporate events and training programs aimed at promoting an inclusive and stimulating work environment.

These initiatives fall within the context of two important gender equality recognitions obtained by the company: IDEM certification, the result of a collaboration with UNIMORE University, and the UNI/PdR 125:2022 ministerial certification, issued by DNV last year and recently renewed following a program of further improvement of the measures taken. In addition, a training catalog dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion called “Universes to Explore” as part of the corporate training programs.

The company has strengthened its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) by playing an active role in projects that benefit the local community. These include collaboration with numerous institutions – starting from the Municipality of Sant’Agata Bolognese – through cultural initiatives and a commitment to the inclusion of all people, with the aim of actively involving citizens and enhancing the territory. The numerous areas of involvement include prevention, training, research, and volunteering. For example, Automobili Lamborghini has an ongoing commitment to middle and high schools in the area, organizing workshops on vocational guidance and for the elimination of gender stereotypes, and is one of the founding members of Rete Capo D, a network of equal opportunity companies in the Bologna area. In 2023, the company launched its “Responsibly” initiative, an in-house call-to-action asking employees to nominate social solidarity projects, which Lamborghini pledged to support.

With this eleventh certification, the company confirms its leadership in the automotive industry, distinguishing itself not only by the exceptional performance of its cars but also by the quality of its work environment and the attention devoted to all those who are part of it.

SOURCE: Lamborghini