Automobili Lamborghini is a Sustainability Champion 2023-2024

Automobili Lamborghini has received the Sustainability Champion 2023-2024 award, an evolution of the Green Star Award the company has received for two years in a row

Automobili Lamborghini has received the Sustainability Champion 2023-2024 award, an evolution of the Green Star Award the company has received for two years in a row.

The award is bestowed annually by the German Institute of Quality ITQF, which uses a complex and detailed online survey to establish which companies are most committed to virtuous ESG strategies. The anonymous survey is administered to around 10,000 employees from 1,750 companies that have at least 300 employees in Italy.

As of this year, the award has some content changes and replaces the Green Star Award, which primarily involved sustainability issues. The 2023 certification now focuses holistically and more generally on all ESG issues, assessing the environmental, social and governance impact of companies on their employees.

For the third year in a row, Automobili Lamborghini joins this special ranking comprised of a total of 287 companies as a recipient of the Sustainability Champion 2023-2024 award.

The ranking was determined by employees via a scoring model directly assessing their company on 17 different criteria of economic, social and environmental sustainability. In order to be recognized as Sustainability Champions, the companies had to achieve a final score above the average of the companies assessed.

Stephan Winkelmann, the Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: “It is always a great honor for our company to receive these certifications. They are the right recognition of all the sustainability, social and governance policies that we uphold in our company on a daily basis. What makes us even more proud is that our employees appreciate our actions, meaning that the entire company shares the same values.”

SOURCE: Lamborghini