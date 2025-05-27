Automobili Lamborghini ignites DreamHack Dallas 2025 with a fusion of gaming, performance and innovation

Automobili Lamborghini made history at DreamHack Dallas 2025, becoming the first-ever automotive brand to take the stage at the world’s leading gaming lifestyle festival. As a main partner of the event, Automobili Lamborghini delivered an electrifying brand experience that merged the thrill of esports, the precision of professional simulation racing, and the reality of cutting-edge Web3.0 innovation already live across its platforms.

The Automobili Lamborghini booth — a 300 m² centerpiece at the heart of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center — drew thousands of visitors over the three-day event, immersing them in a journey through interoperability, technology and imagination. Guests raced virtually in high-end simulators, explored a fully gamified and interoperable Web3 experience, and unlocked an exclusive NFT inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto: a digital collectible that became one of the event’s most sought-after activations.

“This was a bold presence — a clear statement of intent.” said Christian Mastro, Marketing Director of Automobili Lamborghini. “DreamHack Dallas marked our debut in the gaming festival scene and the start of a new dialogue with a vibrant, forward-thinking community. Automobili Lamborghini brought its dream to life in a new dimension—through performance, design, and digital innovation—aiming to reach new generations and affirm its role as an innovator in the digital world”.

A key highlight of the Automobili Lamborghini booth was a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini Revuelto[1] featuring a custom, dedicated livery. This livery was not only physically showcased on the vehicle but also digitally replicated in-game — a powerful representation of Automobili Lamborghini’s commitment to interoperability between the physical and virtual worlds.

As the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle), the Revuelto defines a new paradigm in terms of performance, sportiness and driving pleasure from its unprecedented new architecture; innovative design; maximum-efficiency aerodynamics; and a new carbon frame concept. An output of 1015 CV is delivered from the combined power of an entirely new combustion engine together with three electric motors, alongside a double-clutch gearbox that makes its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini for the first time.

Throughout the weekend, the Automobili Lamborghini booth came to life thanks to different partners, who showcased special activations with exclusive products:

Web3 meets Lamborghini: Powered by Animoca Brands , Motorverse and Gravitaslabs , guests engaged with Fast ForWorld — Automobili Lamborghini’s official Web3 platform and ecosystem. Within the platform, fans could claim a limited-edition digital Revuelto .

, and , guests engaged with — Automobili Lamborghini’s official Web3 platform and ecosystem. Within the platform, fans could claim a limited-edition digital . Sim racing excellence: Automobili Lamborghini partnered with Vesaro and Moza Racing to deliver professional grade driving experiences. The highlight of the booth was the debut of a state-of-the-art dynamic simulator developed in collaboration with Vesaro and the Lamborghini Centro Stile. This exclusive simulator was unveiled for the first time at the event. Complementing this experience, fans discovered Moza’s new Revuelto steering wheel — launched exclusively at DreamHack — integrated into high-performance simulators running Assetto Corsa Competizione and Assetto Corsa Evo , in collaboration with Kunos Simulazioni .

and to deliver professional grade driving experiences. The highlight of the booth was the debut of a state-of-the-art dynamic simulator developed in collaboration with Vesaro and the Lamborghini Centro Stile. This exclusive simulator was unveiled for the first time at the event. Complementing this experience, fans discovered Moza’s new Revuelto steering wheel — launched exclusively at DreamHack — integrated into high-performance simulators running and , in collaboration with . Esports meet performance : Bridgestone , global leader in premium tires and Automobili Lamborghini’s official technical partner, hosted an “Asphalt” tournament within the Automobili Lamborghini booth, featuring live commentary from influencers and a gamified “treasure hunt” quest integrated into Automobili Lamborghini’s Web3 environment — blending gameplay with brand storytelling. On Sunday, the Lamborghini Revuelto Esport Challenge Finals were also held at our booth. The eight finalists were invited into the Automobili Lamborghini booth and competed live.

, global leader in premium tires and Automobili Lamborghini’s official technical partner, hosted an “Asphalt” tournament within the Automobili Lamborghini booth, featuring live commentary from influencers and a gamified “treasure hunt” quest integrated into Automobili Lamborghini’s Web3 environment — blending gameplay with brand storytelling. On Sunday, the were also held at our booth. The eight finalists were invited into the Automobili Lamborghini booth and competed live. Immersive design and comfort : fans experienced the perfect blend of technology, design, and comfort with the Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Collection. The collaboration, which began in 2022, brought Lamborghini’s design language into the award-winning Secretlab TITAN Evo chair and MAGNUS Pro desk. With details like carbon fiber leatherette and microsuede, Secretlab transformed the booth into a truly immersive experience.

fans experienced the perfect blend of technology, design, and comfort with the for Automobili Lamborghini Collection. The collaboration, which began in 2022, brought Lamborghini’s design language into the award-winning Secretlab TITAN Evo chair and MAGNUS Pro desk. With details like carbon fiber leatherette and microsuede, Secretlab transformed the booth into a truly immersive experience. Content and community: In partnership with ESL FACEIT Group, the Automobili Lamborghini presence was amplified across digital platforms with activations featuring creators like Clix — including a special “Drive the URUS” experience, content creation sessions, and on-site activities that connected millions of fans both at the venue and online.

Automobili Lamborghini’s participation in DreamHack Dallas 2025 signals a strategic expansion into new cultural territories — a move that blends the brand’s disruptive DNA with the creativity and energy of a new generation. As gaming, esports and digital ecosystems continue to evolve, Automobili Lamborghini remains at the forefront, embracing change while staying true to its core: to inspire, to challenge, to go beyond.

[1] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto: Combined fuel consumption: 11,86 l/100km; Combined power consumption: 10,1 kWh/100 Km; Combined CO 2 emissions: 276 g/km; Combined CO 2 efficiency class: G; Combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 17,8 l/100km; Combined CO 2 emissions and discharged battery efficiency classes: G; [WLTP].

SOURCE: Lamborghini