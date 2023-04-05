Automobili Lamborghini hosts U.S. debut of new flagship super sports car, Revuelto, at a private event preceding the New York International Auto Show

The newly launched Lamborghini Revuelto[1], the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle), made its U.S. premiere this week in New York City at a private evening reception held on April 4th. At the Lamborghini Lounge NYC in the heart of the Chelsea Arts District, the highly anticipated Revuelto was unveiled to eager guests at an exclusive celebration. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, was joined by loyal customers, VIPs and media together with Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer, as well as Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer.

“As the company’s top sales market, it was important for Lamborghini to bring the Revuelto to the U.S. for our top customers to see for themselves just one week after the global debut,” said Winkelmann. “As the fastest, most technologically advanced and customizable Lamborghini in history, customer demand has been extremely strong. The anticipation for the first customer deliveries by the end of this year is high.”

This new hybrid plug-in reaches a new paradigm in terms of performance, sportiness and driving pleasure from its unprecedented new architecture; innovative design; maximum-efficiency aerodynamics; and a new carbon frame concept. An output of 1015 CV (1,001 horsepower) comes from the combined power of an entirely new combustion engine together with three electric motors, alongside a double-clutch gearbox that makes its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini for the first time. With an optimized weight distribution, the Revulto is agile and effective on the road and track.

Lamborghini is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023, so it’s fitting to begin the year with the launch of the next phase of the V12 engine. Always an iconic symbol for Lamborghini, the V12 is an important part of Lamborghini history and where the future began in 1963 with the debut of the 350GT. The Revuelto is also the ultimate evolution of Lamborghini design, drawing inspiration from every V12 Lamborghini model since the Countach prototype in 1971.

The arrival of the Revuelto not only marks the first step in hybridization of the entire model range but also a historic start to the year in which Lamborghini recently announced record breaking results for 2022 in terms of sales, turnover and profitability. The U.S. market continues to be the largest single market for the brand globally with a total of 2,721 vehicles delivered in 2022, an increase of 10% over 2021.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.