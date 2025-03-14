Automobili Lamborghini debuts the Urus SE, its most powerful super SUV yet, in Mexico

Executives from the renowned Italian marque showcase the next-generation Urus with Mexico City premiere of the company’s best-selling vehicle

The new Lamborghini Urus SE1, the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV, made its Mexico debut this week in Mexico City during a private event at Atrio Santa Fe. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, together with Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, and Andrea Baldi, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Americas, welcomed long-time Lamborghini customers, local tastemakers, and fans of the storied brand to experience the new Urus in person.

“Given the strong demand for the Urus in Mexico, it was important to personally bring the new model here to engage with our valued clients,” said Winkelmann. “Mexico consistently demonstrates a strong appreciation for innovation through its purchasing behaviors. This makes the Urus SE’s advanced hybrid technology an ideal fit for the country’s ever evolving and dynamic preferences.”

Today Mexico represents 68% of sales in Latin America with two showrooms located in Mexico City and Monterrey. Pricing for the new Lamborghini Urus SE begins at $300,000 USD. The ability to configure a new Urus SE is available now through the customization program Ad Personam and customer deliveries are set to begin in Q2 2025.

Before the end of 2024, Lamborghini became the first super sports car manufacturer to offer a completely electrified line-up, including the Urus SE, the Revuelto2 and successor to the iconic Huracán3, the Temerario4. The Urus SE showcases a new design, enhanced aerodynamics, cutting-edge onboard technology, and an 800-CV hybrid powertrain, all while achieving an impressive 80% reduction in emissions. Powered by a twin-turbo 4.0 V8 engine paired with a 25-kWh lithium-ion battery, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds (Urus S: 3.5), reaching a top speed of 312 km/h (Urus S: 305 km/h). The permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor integrated into the 8-speed automatic transmission, not only boosts the V8 combustion engine but also serves as a traction element, allowing the Urus SE to operate as a fully electric 4WD vehicle with a range of over 60 km in EV mode.

The company set another sales record in 2024 delivering 10,687 vehicles globally – 6% more than the previous year (2023: 10,112). The milestones achieved further strengthens the company’s position in the luxury automotive industry and lays a solid foundation for future growth and innovation strategies.

1 Urus SE consumption and emission values: Combined fuel consumption: 2.08 l/100 km. Combined energy consumption: 39.5 kWh/100 km. Combined CO2 emissions: 51.25 g/km. Combined CO2 emission efficiency class: B. Combined fuel consumption with low battery: 12.9 l/100 km. CO2 efficiency class with low battery:G;WLTP

2 Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP)

3 Fuel consumption and emission values of all Hurácan models; Fuel consumption combined: 14,9-13.9 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 338-328 g/km (WLTP)

4 The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94 EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.

SOURCE: Lamborghini