Automobili Lamborghini continues its global growth and marks new historic highs: 8,205 cars delivered in 2019

In Fiscal Year 2019 (1 Jan – 31 Dec), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. continued its strong global growth. With an increase of 43% from 5,750 to 8,205 cars delivered to customers around the world, the Italian super sports car brand achieved sales growth for nine years in a row and set another historic sales record.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini comments: “The year 2019 was the most successful in our history. The team delivered another substantial sales increase, taking us to unprecedented historic highs. In only two years we more than doubled our sales numbers, a success that cannot be overrated. This clearly proves the power of our brand and the quality and sustainability of our product and commercial strategy. Our Super SUV Urus sold almost 5,000 units, a number that comes close to our total sales volume in 2018. With new content and new technologies our V10 and V12 super sports cars models retained their market success. Simultaneously we further increased our high brand awareness, especially with the younger generations, having multiplied our following on social media channels to more than 40 million. All this is a real team achievement and I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single Lamborghini team member for their inspiration and dedication to our brand, as well as our shareholder and group for their continued support.”

Lamborghini is a global brand and sales volumes are well distributed among the three major regions. With 165 dealers serving 51 countries, all regions set a new sales benchmark in 2019 and contributed to the total sales growth compared to the previous year: EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa): 3,206/+28%, America: 2,837/+45% and Asia Pacific: 2,162/+66%.

With 2,374 units the USA remains the largest single market, followed by Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (770), the UK (658), Japan (641), Germany (562), the Middle East (387), Canada (376) and Italy (370). All these markets increased deliveries substantially and marked national historic sales levels.

Both super sports car model lines achieved a strong sales performance. Deliveries of the V12 Lamborghini Aventador with 1,104 units are still exceptionally robust. The V10 Lamborghini Huracán, introduced as Huracán EVO in 2019 with new design and enhanced technologies, sold 2,139 units.

SOURCE: Lamborghini