Automobili Lamborghini celebrates the 15,000th Urus

New production record in the company’s history

A few days after the sales record achieved in the first six months of the year with 4,852 cars delivered globally, Automobili Lamborghini sets a new production record. Three years after it was introduced to international markets, the Lamborghini Urus Super SUV has hit the extraordinary threshold of 15,000 cars produced, setting the record of the highest produced model in the company’s history in the shortest amount of time since its launch. The Urus with chassis number 15,000, earmarked for the British market, is configured with the latest “Graphite Capsule” set of colors and finishes. The exterior is made in the new shade of Grigio Keres Matt, with Verde Scandal details. The two-tone interior is dedicated to the new collection in Nero Ade/Verde Scandal.

The Urus has significantly contributed to the overall increase in Automobili Lamborghini sales since its presentation in December 2017. The company’s total volumes doubled in 2019, the first year it was fully marketed. Its extraordinary performance and absolute versatility, provided by an ability to merge the soul of a super sports car with the features of a SUV, continue to endorse it as the best-selling Lamborghini model today.

The Urus has a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering 650 HP (478 kW) at 6000 rpm (max. 6800 rpm), and a torque value of 850 Nm at 2250 rpm. With 162.7 HP/liter, it boasts one of the highest specific power ratings in its class, as well as the best power-to-weight ratio at 3.38 kg/HP. What’s more, with acceleration of 0-100 km in 3.6 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds, it achieves a top speed of 305 km/h, making it one of the fastest Super SUVs currently on the market.

It is also absolutely the fastest car on ice. It was the Urus that set the speed record on the ice of Lake Baikal in Russia in March 2021, during the Days of Speed. With a top speed of 298 km/h and an average speed from a standing start of 114 km/h over 1000 meters, it demonstrated terrific performance and exceptional handling in spite of the reduced traction due to the ice and strong gusts of wind.

SOURCE: Lamborghini