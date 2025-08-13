Automobili Lamborghini and Sonus faber Unveil First Ever Ultra-Rare Home Audio Experience

Sonus faber, the renowned Italian designer of hand-crafted speakers, and Automobili Lamborghini proudly announce the next chapter of their partnership with the debut of the Il Cremonese Ex3me – Automobili Lamborghini Edition. This ultra-exclusive loudspeaker will make its global premiere during Monterey Car Week at the prestigious Lamborghini Villa in Pebble Beach, California. For the first time, the emotion of the Italian super sports car and the soul of Italian sound converge to deliver an unparalleled listening experience in the home.

Born from a shared philosophy of innovation, craftmanship, and design, this collaboration unites the thrilling aesthetics and engineering of Lamborghini with the inimitable acoustic signature of Sonus faber. With only 50 individually numbered pairs available, the limited-edition Il Cremonese is offered in five iconic Lamborghini finishes: Giallo Countach, Arancio Egon, Blu Marinus Matte, Verde Mercurius, and Nero Nemesis Matte.

Sonus faber technicians adjust the final voicing of each and every loudspeaker by ear, ensuring consistent emotional and quality listening experiences for the customer. The result is an audio experience that rivals a live performance – a signature characteristic of Sonus faber, where each level and detail of instrument and vocal is distinguished to the listener.

“Listening to music, much like driving, is a deeply sensory and emotional experience,” said Jim Mollica, Chief Marketing Officer and President of Luxury Audio at Bose Corporation. “With the introduction of Il Cremonese Ex3me – Automobili Lamborghini Edition, we’re bringing the craftsmanship of high-performance sound and the precision of automotive design into the home. With over 100 years of combined excellence, we’re proud to continue our collaboration with our long-standing partner Lamborghini.”

“With Il Cremonese Ex3me-Automobili Lamborghini edition, we celebrate the excellence of Made in Italy by merging Sonus faber’s artisanal sound craftsmanship with Lamborghini’s visionary design.” Said Christian Mastro, Marketing Director at Automobili Lamborghini. “This collaboration represents the perfect union of two Italian icons. The result is an uncompromising acoustic experience that reflects our cultural heritage and our relentless pursuit of perfection.”

This limited edition builds on the award-winning foundation of the original Ex3me, reimagined with bespoke technical and design flourishes that embody the ethos of both brands. Signature elements include an angular five-sided cabinet, sculpted contours that echo the performance-driven aesthetic of Lamborghini super sports cars, finishing details in Corsatex by Dinamica and carbon fiber and the iconic Automobili Lamborghini shield logo.

Each speaker is handcrafted by Sonus faber using natural materials and engineered for uncompromising acoustic performance. Key technical highlights include:

Tweeter : A Beryllium DLC diaphragm tweeter, directly inherited from the Ex3ma, offers unmatched microdynamics and resolution, with a resonant frequency above 35 kHz.

: A Beryllium DLC diaphragm tweeter, directly inherited from the Ex3ma, offers unmatched microdynamics and resolution, with a resonant frequency above 35 kHz. Midrange : The 180mm natural fiber cone driver – crafted from air-dried cellulose, Kapok, and Kenaf – delivers Sonus faber’s signature midrange warmth and realism.

: The 180mm natural fiber cone driver – crafted from air-dried cellulose, Kapok, and Kenaf – delivers Sonus faber’s signature midrange warmth and realism. Woofers : Dual 180mm woofers with Sonus faber’s signature sandwich cone construction ensure deep, controlled bass with midrange coherence.

: Dual 180mm woofers with Sonus faber’s signature sandwich cone construction ensure deep, controlled bass with midrange coherence. Infrawoofers : Nanocarbon-fiber reinforced side-mounted infrawoofers, engineered for extended low-frequency output, housed in sealed, stealth reflex chambers.

: Nanocarbon-fiber reinforced side-mounted infrawoofers, engineered for extended low-frequency output, housed in sealed, stealth reflex chambers. Crossover: A fully re-engineered Paracross Topology™ crossover network utilizing premium Mundorf components, optimized for clarity, phase precision, and reduced noise floor.

AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI

Founded in 1963 in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Automobili Lamborghini is a global icon of Italian automotive craftsmanship. After 60 years of creating some of the most iconic cars in automotive history, Lamborghini became the first brand in the super sports car segment to offer a fully hybridized lineup: the Revuelto, a V12 HPEV (High Performance Electric Vehicle); the Urus SE, the first plug-in hybrid Super SUV; and the all-new Temerario is the only production super sports car able to reach 10,000 rpm, thanks to its all new twin-turbo V8. Together, they redefine performance while significantly reducing emissions. The production site has been carbon-neutral for over a decade and reflects Automobili Lamborghini’s broader commitment to decarbonizing its entire value chain through the “Direzione Cor Tauri” strategy. Every Lamborghini is proudly conceived, designed, and built in Italy, at a facility that now produces over 10,000 cars annually and leads in both innovation and sustainability. With around 3,000 employees and a presence in 56 countries through its 185 dealers, Automobili Lamborghini continues to push boundaries while staying true to its values: brave, unexpected, and authentic.

SONUS FABER

Founded in Vicenza, Italy, Sonus faber has spent over four decades crafting loudspeakers that balance cutting-edge innovation with the timeless beauty of artisanal design. With a philosophy rooted in natural sound, hand craftsmanship, and Italian heritage, Sonus faber continues to push the boundaries of audio excellence.

SOURCE: Lamborghini