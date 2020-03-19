Automobili Lamborghini achieves record figures in fiscal year 2019 Coronavirus poses significant challenges for 2020

In Fiscal Year 2019 (1 Jan – 31 Dec), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. achieved its best-ever results across the board, entering new dimensions in its year-long growth. The Italian super sports car producer outperformed all previous key business benchmarks: sales, turnover and profitability achieved levels unprecedented in the 56-year history of the brand.

The celebration of this success from 2019 is clearly overshadowed by the significance and uncertainties of the worldwide spread of the Coronavirus, an exceptional situation giving arise to enormous challenges for the entire world in 2020.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, comments: “In Fiscal Year 2019 Lamborghini continued its sustained history of growth, setting new historic highs in all key business figures. While celebrating these figures we must underline the extraordinariness of the situation in which we find ourselves right now, from both a human and corporate perspective, due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus.

Our country is living through a situation that could never have been expected and on behalf of the company I would like to thank all the people, especially those in the services, medical and health sectors, institutions and the security forces that are contributing to manage this crisis in a remarkable way.

In only a few days our habits and our interpersonal relationships have changed, with this scenario being reflected across the world. We need to be ready to react rapidly to these new circumstances, and in a rational and effective way. The excellent start to the year 2020, confirmed by sales numbers in the first two months, gives us the right motivation in order to be ready and proactive in facing this entirely new and unimaginable challenge.

Our 2019 results reflect the talent and dedication of all Lamborghini staff around the world and we thank them and our shareholders for their trust and continuing support. We are sure of the strength, the energy, the enthusiasm, the passion and the deliberateness that characterize the women and men in Lamborghini, including during these difficult times. Building on our results so far, we continue to prepare for further sustainable growth and new opportunities in innovation and technology in order to reach new future milestones.”

SOURCE: Audi