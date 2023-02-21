Automechanika Shanghai – Shenzhen Edition concludes energised for a year of development

On 18 February 2023, exhibitors and visitors waved goodbye to the 17th edition of Automechanika Shanghai, hosted at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

On 18 February 2023, exhibitors and visitors waved goodbye to the 17th edition of Automechanika Shanghai, hosted at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. All signs point to a surge of market activity in the global automotive supply chain, with visitors from 89 countries and regions attending the show. Through innovations across the fairground, networking activities and events, the four-day exhibition also reflected many rising trends around vehicle connectivity and new energy, and relinked ties between the overseas and domestic supply chain.

Key figures from Automechanika Shanghai – Shenzhen Edition:

Onsite visitors: 106,383

Exhibitors: 3,302

Scale: 220,000 sqm

58 fringe events

Online visits through AMS Live: over 400,000

43 hybrid programmes broadcast on AMS Live

A renewed sense of anticipation was felt all around the fairground, with numerous overseas and domestic partners reuniting for the first time since the previous edition in 2020. Overall, the event saw a 33 percent increase in visitors, a true indication that the market is open for business and trade.

Exhibitors keenly showcased their latest innovations in line with an industry-wide shift towards environmental sustainability, autonomy, intelligence and new mobility. In this regard, Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tomorrow’s Service & Mobility, Accessories, Customising, Diagnostics & Repair / Body & Paint and Tyres & Wheels offered full coverage of the up to downstream supply chain.

Companies across the show floor consisted of ABT, Autel, AUTOBACS, Baturu, Carzone, CELETTE, CHAOLI, China Changan, Chuhang Technology, Continental, CRRC, CSIC, Dali, Doublestar, FAW, FAWER, Festool, Kuaishou, KZMALL, mancando, PSA, Riyong-JEA, SAIC MOTOR, Sensata, Shuangxing, SORL, Tianjin Nisseki, TIANRUN, TotalEnergies, TOYOTA BOSHOKU (CHINA), VIE, Wanli, and Zynp Group, to name a few.

Participants also praised the show’s take on the brand’s Innovation4Mobility concept. In the Showcase, the Innovation4Mobility Mainstage, Green Repair Zone, A New Era of Commercial Vehicles, and Motorsports & High Performance areas drew attention to key market segments in China with strong growth and development potential.

SOURCE: Automechanika Shanghai