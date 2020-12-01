Automechanika Shanghai 2020 opens tomorrow, jump starting the resumption of trade fairs for the automotive industry

For the first time, Automechanika Shanghai establishes hybrid gateways for onsite and overseas players accessing one of the most valuable assemblies for the automotive industry in 2020. Under the prevailing “Dual Circulation” policy in China, the show’s new format opens up wider sourcing, networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities to address evolving market needs. While it physically opens tomorrow until 5 December, participants can begin using its online platform AMS Live to connect with 3,845 exhibitors across 280,000 sqm of the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai.

Ms Fiona Chiew, Deputy General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “The team has worked diligently to ensure Automechanika Shanghai remains a relevant and safe platform for all participants, no matter if they are taking part onsite or tuning in online. Its global influence remains a huge pull factor for both international and domestic players wanting to gain insights into the current market situation, and strengthen their position following the latest “Dual Circulation” policy in China. On this account, we have tweaked the landscape of our themes and activities to reflect ongoing market demands and needs.”

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, organisers have been working closely with local authorities to ensure appropriate safety parameters are upheld. These measures are to safeguard the health and safety of all stakeholders. Please visit http://www.automechanika-shanghai.com/Covid-19 for the fair’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Reshaping hall plans to boost productive sourcing experiences

To reflect the transformations of a shortening supply chain and associated opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, the strategic planning around the fairground highlights many digital and technical innovations, as well as developments in design, manufacturing, commercialisation, distribution and service.

To illustrate, exhibitors across the entire lower level in Parts & Components, Tomorrow’s Service & Mobility and Electronics & Connectivity emphasise the growing influence of digitalisation in the market. On the upper level of the exhibition arena, the revamped Diagnostics & Repair / Body & Paint, Accessories, Customising and REIFEN (Tyres & Wheels) utilise synergy from OEMs, dealers, tyre servicing and workshops.

Within these sectors, the Auto Manufacturing, Services & Supply Chain, and Remanufacturing zones spotlight the latest auto manufacturing processes, the evolution of the service sector and sustainability within the market, respectively.

The show continues to welcome 3,845 exhibitors from 29 countries and regions. It also presents country and region pavilions from Germany, Italy and Taiwan with the likes of Israel holding an area in Tomorrow’s Services & Mobility for the first time.

New and returning exhibitors include ACHR, Arnott Air Suspension, Baumann Springs, Brembo, Cartender Japan, Carzone, ChangAn Ford, DeVilbiss, Dong Feng, Eni, FAWER, Foton, FR Team International, FUCHS, GSP, Jauto, Launch, LIQUI MOLY, Lucas, Mahle, Michelin Lifestyle, Mobiletron, MP Concepts, Riyong-JEA, SAIC MOTOR, SATA, SOGREAT, SONAX, SORL, TEIN, Toyota Tsusho, VIE, Wanxiang, Zhongmou and Zynp Group.

The exhibition also amplifies the ever-growing importance of commercial vehicles in the logistics industry. The Truck Competence, established back in 2012, has continued to grow in all areas of research and development, manufacturing, distribution, the supply chain and aftermarket services. Now over 50 percent of exhibitors will offer commercial vehicle-related solutions.

These exhibitors include Aerospace Siyuan, APG, Autel, Balance, Bangbang, Bohai Piston, COPTON, Dehong, DSM Green Power, Double Star Tire, EAE, Haina, Hengst, NengGongQiaoJiang, Kailong, Lianzhong Engine, Ruili Group, Shanghai Motor Vehicle Inspection Certification & Tech Innovation Center, Wanli, Wutingqiao, Würth and Zero Mileage.

Mr Cheng Yongshun, Vice President of China National Machinery Industry International, said: “In recent years, commercial vehicle manufacturing and the aftermarket has grown steadily. The local Government’s continued investment into better road infrastructure and support of alternate energy commercial vehicles has reinforced its position in the market. Its rising demand is clearly reflected in the expansion of the Truck Competence. Through this, we are seeing more prospects for collaboration and innovation, much of which has been led by the increased digitalisation in the segment.”

