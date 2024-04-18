Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City 2024 blends trade fair experiences with the pulse of everyday life

The sixth edition of Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City, taking place from 20 to 22 June 2024, is set to host an impressive line-up of global industry players

The sixth edition of Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City, taking place from 20 to 22 June 2024, is set to host an impressive line-up of global industry players. More than 500 exhibitors will showcase innovative mobility solutions, advanced technologies and a wide range of automotive products and services across halls A and B of the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center. The exhibition is built on mobilising domestic and international resources to serve as a platform for networking, trade, and knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration and community to drive the progression of the Vietnamese market under a backdrop of sustainability.

“The green energy transition, electricfication and digitalisation are influencing all parts of society and reshaping people’s daily lives and commuting habits,” said Ms Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. “In Vietnam, the roadmap for advancing the automotive industry will transform manufacturing, business processes and the aftermarket, as electric mobility emerges as one of the nation’s solutions for environmental protection. From this standpoint, innovation, new technologies, skilled professionals, efficient management practices and new business models are growing necessities, which is why our goal for Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City is to provide a platform for business people to explore trends while creating an open environment that can educate the general public about future transportation and mobility.”

To address the demand of capturing momentum in the rising new energy vehicle market, the new Automotive Mobility Zone will be a prime spot for promoting the digitalisation, AI adoption, sustainability and ESG efforts shaping the future of transportation. The area is set to feature an impressive range of electric and autonomous vehicles technologies, as well as connectivity and smart mobility solutions with related conferences to address the ever-evolving industry needs. Topics will provide insights into logistics, warehousing, supply chain management, automotive manufacturing, and automation to help participants understand different stages of their digital transformation. Experts are expected to present use cases on applying management systems for AI-based products and services and the implementation of Industry 4.0 and industrial automation (mechatronics, PLC, sensorics, pneumatics and robotics).

Mr Sehong An (Sean), Domestic Sales Team / Team Leader at CTR, mentioned: “Vietnam’s automotive industry has a lot of potential, which is why we are here to expand our business in the market; to look for new dealers through our presence at the show.” The company exhibited last year and has already confirmed their participation at the next edition. “We believe the fair can also help us to identify opportunities in the domestic electric vehicle market, as we offer products for this segment as well.”

Other zones across the exhibition grounds include Parts & Components and Automotive Repair, Maintenance & Care / Accessories & Customising. Leading brands comprise the likes of:

Oils and lubricants: Royal Super, Motorix, PROFI-CAR, UG Lubricants, and YOKOHAMA OILS

Royal Super, Motorix, PROFI-CAR, UG Lubricants, and YOKOHAMA OILS Repair equipment and toolkits: Autel, Intradin (Vietnam), Launch Tech, OBD Vietnam, and Wedo Tools

Autel, Intradin (Vietnam), Launch Tech, OBD Vietnam, and Wedo Tools Car detailing and car washing: Carlas

Carlas Accessories: FIRSTCOM and IROAD

FIRSTCOM and IROAD Parts and components: ADD, Canstar, CTR, Hengst, Mancando, NBK and XGM (starters, alternators, bearings, planetary gears, armatures, voltage regulators, electrical fuel pumps, starter motors, lighting, alternator brakes and brake pads)

ADD, Canstar, CTR, Hengst, Mancando, NBK and XGM (starters, alternators, bearings, planetary gears, armatures, voltage regulators, electrical fuel pumps, starter motors, lighting, alternator brakes and brake pads) Tyres: Hui Bao, Koryo, Lionstone, and New Century

Reflecting on his visit at the previous edition, Mr Tin Thanh Phan, a local sales representative from Cty TNHH Tan Phai Saigon, said: “The international representation of exhibitors was beneficial for my sourcing as I found the latest equipment from leading brands like Autel. I was also impressed by the scale of the show. There were many global participants, which speaks volumes about the exhibition’s professionalism. I look forward to the upcoming edition as I know that I can gather information about what other countries are doing and find high-quality products for my workshop.”

Community at the centre of concurrent events

Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City’s fringe events offer even more opportunities to discover the latest advancements, trends and updates about the industry. For example, this year’s Collision Repair Training Workshop is set to disperse valuable knowledge and hands-on exercises on EV repair, ADAS, safety and workshop management. The programme is geared towards business owners, industry professionals, technicians, and mechanics. In addition, DIY Workshops aim to step up the personal approach to car care, detailing and self-maintenance for those car enthusiasts attending the show.

In addition, preparations are underway for the return of autoFEST@HCMC. Back by popular demand, the community-oriented experience aims to promote automotive culture. For the first time, the event will introduce elements of gaming while the Drift and Stunt Show and Auto NITZ Music Party make their comebacks with an even stronger line up of acts. The Auto Service Day will also offer those that register a comprehensive car servicing. Of course, the series of events would not be complete without the EMMA Vietnam – Car Audio and Modifications Competition, which will showcase over 70 tuned cars from expert workshops and teams.

Joining the previous edition of Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City, Mr Nguyen Hoang, a student from Shape Education Vietnam, spoke about his experience at the show: “I came to the fair as I am majoring in automotive technology so I always like to join activities about vehicles and special-purpose cars to gain more insights. I also attended the Auto Maintenance Workshop. Therefore, I really appreciate all the professional and exciting aspects of the show as well as seeing the Drift & Stunt Show. I look forward to coming back in the future!”

Having been to four previous editions, Mr Nguyen Ha Tuan, Sales Manager, Saigon Invest, commented: “The exhibition is great fun as you can watch interesting performances and learn a lot from international brands. My favourite part was the Auto Service Day as I got my car inspected by a professional car care team, and witnessed first-hand the latest car maintenance products and services in action.”

SOURCE: Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City