Škoda sets supermini standards once again as prices announced for updated Fabia range

ŠKODA’s multi-award-winning Fabia range is set to confirm its status as the best value supermini on the market with the announcement that OTR prices for the fully updated model will start from just £12,840. The revised Fabia is set to hit the UK next month with a new all-petrol line-up, hatch and estate body styles and five trim level options – including Monte Carlo and Colour Edition.

The new, facelifted Fabia is the most advanced and well equipped ever, with a host of new safety systems, boosted specifications and a sharp new look. To meet increased demand for petrol power, ŠKODA has refreshed the Fabia’s engine line-up with three power outputs of 75PS, 95PS and 110PS, the latter of which comes with the option of a seven-speed DSG transmission.

All models in the new range now feature LED daytime running lights as standard along with Front Assist and a Multifunction Trip Computer. Entry-level Fabia S models are priced from £12,840 OTR.

Customers stepping up to the SE model (from £14,115 OTR) can choose from all drivetrain options and gain front fog lights and 15-inch Cygnus alloy wheels over the outgoing model, along with Radio Swing Plus and auto up/down function for the electric windows. Colour Edition models, priced from £14,665, gain 16-inch Vigo alloy wheels in white, silver or black.

Customers opting for the SE L benefit from an even more significant equipment boost over the previous model. Priced from £15,205 OTR, Fabia SE L models now feature Amundsen satellite navigation, Infotainment Online (for one year), lighting in the front centre console and 16-inch Evora alloy wheels. These items are in addition to the outgoing Fabia SE L’s already comprehensive specification list.

Priced from £16,785, the ever-popular Fabia Monte Carlo further enhances its reputation for sportiness with a range of new features. These include climate control air conditioning, LED rear lights, rear electric windows and new seat upholstery. The styling package includes a black front spoiler, black roof, black floor mats and carbon-effect dashboard trim.

Buyers will also be able to personalise their Fabia thanks to a vast range of options that include systems and features usually reserved for premium and luxury models. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Driver Fatigue Assistant, and for the first time on Fabia, full LED headlights. The new model also introduces an additional safety system; Blind Spot Detection and Rear Traffic Alert (£390 RRP). Blind Spot detection helps the driver to change lanes safely by registering any vehicles in the blind spot, while Rear Traffic Alert recognises vehicles approaching from the sides when reversing out of parking bays.

The brand’s second biggest selling model in the UK after the Octavia, the Fabia has been a mainstay of the ŠKODA range since its introduction in 2001. The third-generation supermini was launched in 2014 and has already clocked up more than half a million sales worldwide – making it the brand’s top seller in Europe.

Complete media assets for all ŠKODA models are available at SKODAmedia.com.

Hatch Engine Recommended OTR Fabia S 1.0 MPI 75PS £12,840.00 1.0 TSI 95PS £13,570.00 Fabia SE 1.0 MPI 75PS £14,115.00 1.0 TSI 95PS £14,845.00 1.0 TSI 110PS £15,495.00 1.0 TSI 110PS DSG £16,495.00 Fabia SE L 1.0 MPI 75PS £15,205.00 1.0 TSI 95PS £15,935.00 1.0 TSI 110PS £16,585.00 1.0 TSI 110PS DSG £17,585.00 Fabia Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI 95PS £16,785.00 1.0 TSI 110PS £17,435.00 1.0 TSI 110PS DSG £18,435.00 Fabia Colour Edition 1.0 MPI 75PS £14,665.00 1.0 TSI 95PS £15,395.00 1.0 TSI 110PS £18,320.00

Estate Engine Recommended OTR Fabia S 1.0 MPI 75PS £13,860.00 1.0 TSI 95PS £14,590.00 1.0 TSI 110PS £15,240.00 Fabia SE 1.0 MPI 75PS £15,280.00 1.0 TSI 95PS £16,010.00 1.0 TSI 110PS £16,660.00 1.0 TSI 110PS DSG £17,660.00 Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 95PS £17,100.00 1.0 TSI 110PS £17,750.00 1.0 TSI 110PS DSG £18,750.00 Fabia Monte Carlo 1.0 TSI 95PS £17,670.00 1.0 TSI 110PS £18,320.00

