Sixth consecutive year of commercial vehicle leadership, Mustang Mach-E ready to accelerate electrification

2020 was an unprecedented year and the pandemic is still affecting our business. Our commercial vehicle strategy continues to flourish, with last year marking the sixth consecutive year of European market leadership. Puma and Kuga are leading the charge on our SUV growth, and now our electrification plan is accelerating with the launch of the award-winning Mustang Mach-E that combines emotion with advanced all-electric technology.”

Roelant de Waard, Vice President – Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe

