Hyundai Motor Group joins IONITY, Europe’s leading high-power charging network for electric vehicles

Hyundai Motor Group has joined IONITY, Europe’s leading high-power charging network, as a strategic partner and shareholder. Through its participation in this joint venture, Hyundai Motor Group – including Kia and Hyundai brands – will drive the expansion of the high-power charging network along Europe’s highways, promoting the further adoption of zero-emission mobility.

The IONITY charging network uses the European CCS (Combined Charging System) charging standard. Since the network uses 100 per cent renewable energy, thanks to IONITY, drivers of electric vehicles are not only able to travel emission-free, but also CO 2 -neutral. This is an important step when it comes to making electric mobility a success in Europe.

“For Kia and Hyundai, product and customer experience is closely related to convenience and real benefits. By investing in IONITY, we are now part of one of the most comprehensive charging infrastructure networks in Europe,” says Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “We are committed to providing holistic solutions to make it easier than ever for people to make the switch to eco-mobility.”

“With the addition of Hyundai Motor Group, we welcome aboard a committed partner with international experience in the field of electric mobility,” says Michael Hajesch, CEO of IONITY. “From today, we will jointly pursue the goal of educating people about e-mobility and promoting innovations in this area in order to make traveling with electric vehicles the new normal, especially on long journeys.”

SOURCE: Hyundai