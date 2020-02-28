Autoliv’s President of Autoliv Americas to resign

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in vehicle safety systems, announced today that Dan Garceau has notified the company that he is resigning as President of Autoliv Americas to pursue another position outside the company.

Mr. Garceau has been the President of Autoliv Americas since September 2014. His resignation will be effective no later than August 10, 2020. Mr. Garceau stated: “I very much appreciate the 25 years I have spent at Autoliv, working for a company whose vision is to Save More Lives which is truly inspirational and aspirational.”

Mikael Bratt, President and CEO, said, “We have very much valued Dan´s contribution to Autoliv over the years and wish him the best of luck in his new assignment.”

The company has initiated a search for Mr. Garceau’s replacement which will be announced at a later date.

SOURCE: Autoliv