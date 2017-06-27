Autoliv and Volvo Cars to team up with NVIDIA to develop advanced systems for self-driving cars

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, and NVIDIA, the AI and visual computing technology company, are teaming up to develop advanced systems and software for self-driving cars.

Autoliv and Volvo Car Corporation, with Zenuity, a newly-formed automotive software development joint venture equally owned by Autoliv and Volvo Car Corporation, will work together with NVIDIA to develop next generation self-driving car technologies, with a target to bring level 4 autonomous driving to the market by 2021.

As part of the agreement Autoliv, Volvo, and Zenuity will use NVIDIA’s AI car computing platform as the foundation for their own advanced software development, bringing together two of the most respected companies in automotive safety with one of the world’s leading artificial intelligence companies.

Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Autoliv, said: “We now have full access to the leading computing platform for autonomous driving. Autoliv, Volvo Cars and NVIDIA share the same vision for safe, autonomous driving. This cooperation will further advance our leading ADAS and autonomous driving product and solution offerings to the market.”

“This cooperation with NVIDIA places Volvo, Autoliv and Zenuity at the forefront of the fast moving market to develop next generation autonomous driving capabilities and will speed up the development of Volvo’s own commercially available autonomous drive cars,” said Håkan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive of Volvo Cars.

Jensen Huang, Chief Executive of NVIDIA, said: “Artificial intelligence is the essential tool for solving the incredibly demanding challenge of autonomous driving. We are building on our earlier collaboration with Volvo to create production ready vehicles that will make driving safer, lead to greener cities and reduce congestion on our roads.”

Autoliv, Volvo Car Corporation, Zenuity, and NVIDIA will work together to develop systems that can utilize deep learning — a form of artificial intelligence — to recognize objects in their environment, anticipate potential threats and navigate safely.

These systems can compare real-time situational awareness with a known high-definition map, enabling them to plan a safe route and drive precisely along it, adjusting to ever-changing circumstances. They also perform other critical functions such as stitching camera inputs to create a complete surround-view of the car.

The cooperation with NVIDIA will complement Zenuity’s existing mission to provide Autoliv autonomous vehicle related software to third party OEMs using Autoliv’s established and broad sales, marketing and distribution network and to provide Volvo Car Corporation with self-driving software for its own vehicles.

