Autoliv to supply Geely Radar Systems for autonomous driving

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has been selected by Geely to develop an industry leading 77GHz high-resolution radar systems for autonomous driving.

Geely, a leading Chinese car manufacturer, awarded Autoliv a 77GHz high-resolution radar contract for its commitment and unique strength in technology development, innovation and manufacturing of high quality products. Earlier this year, Geely awarded Autoliv a mono-vision camera system contract. Radar and vision systems are essential to the advancement of autonomous driving.

Autoliv’s high-resolution radars allow for increased detection points, leading to improved ability to understand free space, better object separation in multiple target environments, and more precise detections in blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert. Autoliv’s 77GHz radar systems see oncoming vehicles and autonomously manage lane changes during highway driving.

Autoliv’s mono-vision systems are comprised of advanced image-processing algorithms that identify objects such as vehicles, road markings and road signs. Autoliv’s mono-vision cameras can detect children and bicyclists, enable the vehicle to brake automatically and classify objects in the front and rear of the vehicle. Autoliv’s mono-vision systems achieve 5-Star NCAP safety in North America, Europe and China.

“Autoliv and Geely believe in safety, sustainability and staying at the forefront of technology,” says Johan Löfvenholm, President, Autoliv Electronics. “Winning this business with Geely puts Autoliv on the map for supplying vision and radar systems in North America, Europe and now China, driving our vision of saving more lives globally.”

