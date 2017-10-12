Autoliv Research Advisory Board strengthens insights in human behavior

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, strengthens its insights in human behavior when Adrian Lund joins the Autoliv Research Advisory Board in 2018.

Adrian Lund is President of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and its affiliate, the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) in the United States. Dr. Lund’s research has spanned the range of driver, vehicle and roadway factors involved in the safety of motor vehicle travel. His publications include studies of young drivers and driver education, alcohol and drug use among private and commercial drivers, occupant restraints use and effectiveness and vehicle design as it affects driver behavior and crashworthiness. He has directed the development of the Institute’s extensive vehicle testing program and throughout his career at IIHS, Dr. Lund has participated in a number of government and nongovernmental committees addressing ways to reduce the injuries, fatalities and property damage from motor vehicle crashes. He is retiring from IIHS and HLDI at the end of 2017.

“We trust that Adrian Lund will add important insights on human behavior, a research field that is becoming even more important in this period of time, when the automotive industry is developing vehicles with more and more autonomous features,” says Ola Boström, VP Autoliv Research.

In the Autoliv Research Advisory Board, distinguished members are exchanging ideas, theories and insights from their respective fields on an ongoing basis. This results in academic progress as well as in new products and strategies for the automotive safety market.

The board consists of nine members with deep insights in technical development and research, ranging from biomechanics to autonomous driving.

Autoliv’s Research Advisory Board 2018 consists of:

Adrian Lund – President of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and its affiliate, the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) in the United States.

Tomiji Sugimoto – formerly Vice President of the automotive technology research division at Honda R&D Americas and Executive Chief Engineer at Honda Automotive R&D Center, and recognized Fellow by SAE International.

Chris Urmson – PhD in Robotics, former Director of Google’s Autonomous Driving project and faculty member at Carnegie Mellon University.

Natasha Merat – PhD in Psychology, Associate Professor and Group leader in Safety and Technology at University of Leeds. Key interest in Human factors of highly automated driving and Driver behavior, especially driver distraction and the influence of new technologies in driving.

Jeff Crandall – PhD in Mechanical Engineering (1994), Associate Professor and Director of Center of Applied Biomechanics, University of Virginia. Key interest in biomechanics, computational mechanics and vehicle crashworthiness.

Jan Olsson – MSc Mechanical Engineering. Vice President Engineering (1997-2005) and Research (2005-2014), Autoliv.

Jan Carlson –Chairman, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Steve Fredin – Chief Technology Officer and Group VP Business Development, Autoliv.

Ola Boström – Vice President Research, Autoliv.

