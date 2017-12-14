Autoliv receives award from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for work on future urban car safety

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has received a prestigious innovation award from FCA for its work with FCA’s visionary project on future urban car safety.

Autoliv received the award together with Zenuity, its system software joint venture.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this award. It proves that Autoliv’s vision of Saving More Lives and Zenuity’s of Make it Realmeans so much more than words. In a short timespan we have provided products, solutions and expertize that have made it possible for FCA to go from concept to demo of its vision of future urban car safety”, said Johan Löfvenholm, President, Autoliv Electronics. “In the end this is what matters – delivering real solutions to real customers that enables them to realize their visions,” he continued.

Autoliv and Zenuity received the award for their implementation of active safety hardware and software that enabled a number of advanced active safety and ADAS features in a small form factor vehicle, hence making it supremely safe in urban environments. Today 50% of all accidents occurs in urban traffic, and with the on-going urbanization this number is expected to continue to grow. Reducing urban accidents is one of the prime focus areas for traffic authorities, OEM’s and safety suppliers around the world.

