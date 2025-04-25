Autoliv presents Omni Safety at 2025 Shanghai Auto Show

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, presented Omni Safety™, at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition 2025

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, presented Omni Safety™, at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition 2025. Omni Safety™ is a safety system designed to address critical risks to occupants in reclined seating positions in the event of a collision. This system integrates advanced seatbelt and airbag systems and related functionalities to redefine occupant safety.

Reclined positions are becoming more common in newer vehicle models with advanced driver assist systems. When a vehicle crashes with occupants in reclined seating positions, the lap belt often shifts upward, not securing the pelvis optimally. Known as “submarining”, this causes occupants to slide downwards and lose posture control, which may lead to severe injuries.

Compared to a traditional restraint system in reclined seating positions, Autoliv’s new innovative system reduces downward sliding and injuries risks, mitigating injuries to the head, neck, pelvis, and lumbar spine. This system meets the latest proposed requirement from the China Insurance Automotive Safety Index, CIASI 2026.

“By focusing on real-life scenarios, we are not just meeting standards, we are redefining them. Our innovative Omni Safety™ system is representative of our vision to save more lives through relentless innovation. Our engineering team conducted thousands of simulations and tests to improve this system. This integrated system ensures seamless protection while maintaining comfort. This is a true engineering milestone,” said Fabien Dumont, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Autoliv.

