Autoliv declares quarterly dividend

Autoliv's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share for the third quarter of 2021

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share for the third quarter of 2021.

The dividend will be payable on Friday, September 24, 2021 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Thursday, September 9. The ex-date will be Wednesday, September 8, for holders of common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as well as for holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 08:00 AM CET on August 19, 2021.SOURCE: Autoliv

