Autoliv declares quarterly dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share for the second quarter 2019.

The dividend will be payable on Friday, June 7, 2019 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Wednesday, May 22. The ex-date will be Tuesday, May 21, for holders of common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as well as for holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

SOURCE: Autoliv