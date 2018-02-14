Autoliv declares increased dividend

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share for the second quarter 2018, an increase of 2 cents per share from the previous level.

The dividend will be payable on Thursday, June 7, 2018 to Autoliv shareholders of record on the close of business on Wednesday, May 23.

Stockholders AGM

As previously announced, the Board of Directors has set Tuesday, May 8, 2018, as the date for the Annual General Meeting of Stockholders to be held in Chicago, IL, USA.

Only shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2018, will be entitled to be present and vote at the 2018 Annual General Meeting. Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting will be delivered to the holders of record in late March.

All directors with terms expiring at the 2018 Annual Meeting (Robert Alspaugh, Jan Carlson, Leif Johansson, David Kepler, Franz-Josef Kortüm, Xiaozhi Liu, James Ringler, Kazuhiko Sakamoto and Wolfgang Ziebart) will be nominated for re-election at the 2018 Annual Meeting.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.