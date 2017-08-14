Autoliv declares dividend

The Board of Directors of the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), today declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The dividend will be payable on Thursday, December 7, 2017 to Autoliv stockholders of record on the close of business on Wednesday, November 22. The ex-date will be Tuesday, November 21 for holders of common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as well as holders of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

