Autoliv appoints Frithjof Oldorff President Autoliv Europe and Member of the Executive Management Team

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, announces that Frithjof Oldorff is appointed President of Autoliv Europe and member of Autoliv’s Executive Management Team. He is expected to join Autoliv no later than September 2019.

Frithjof Oldorff has extensive experience leading development and change management in global automotive and engineering businesses. He is currently employed by Gentherm, Inc. as President of the Automotive Business Unit. His work at Gentherm follows a multi-year career with various positions at Faurecia, an Operations role with Freudenberg and the role of COO of W.E.T. Automotive Systems.

“I look forward to welcoming Frithjof Oldorff to the team to take Autoliv Europe through its journey towards improved performance. With this hire, we add another strong change agent to the organization and a leader who will help us to take performance to the next level. Frithjof will bring valuable leadership insights to both Autoliv Europe and our global Executive Management Team,” said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO.

Mr. Oldorff will succeed Mike Hague who has left Autoliv to pursue other opportunities. During the transition in Autoliv Europe leadership, Frank Mewaldt is serving as the Acting President of Autoliv Europe in addition to his role as Vice President, Quality Europe.

