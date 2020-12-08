Autoliv appoints Frédéric Lissalde to its Board of Directors

On December 8, 2020, Autoliv announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Frédéric Lissalde as an independent director to the Autoliv Board of Directors effective immediately. With the addition of Mr. Lissalde, Autoliv has expanded its Board size from eleven to twelve directors.

Mr. Lissalde is President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the board of directors of BorgWarner Inc. since August 2018. Mr. Lissalde has held positions of increasingly significant responsibility during his career with BorgWarner since he joined in 1999. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and before that, President and General Manager of BorgWarner Turbo Systems. Prior to joining BorgWarner, Mr. Lissalde held positions at Valeo and ZF in several functional areas in the United Kingdom, Japan, and France. Mr. Lissalde holds a Masters of Engineering degree from ENSAM – Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers – Paris, and an MBA from HEC Paris. He is also a graduate of executive courses at INSEAD, Harvard, and MIT.

“Having previously served as a Board member of BorgWarner, Inc., I have had the pleasure to work with and recognize the managerial talents of Fred and I am excited to welcome him to the Autoliv Board of Directors,” said Jan Carlson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Autoliv, Inc. “Fred adds even more automotive supplier industry knowledge and experience to the Autoliv Board at a dynamic time for Autoliv and the automotive industry.”

Mr. Lissalde is appointed for a term expiring at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders and has joined the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee.

SOURCE: Autoliv