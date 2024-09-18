Autoliv appoints Adriana Karaboutis to its Board of Directors

Autoliv announces that it has added a new independent member to its Board of Directors effective today

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, announces that it has added a new independent member to its Board of Directors effective today.

On September 13, 2024, the Autoliv Board of Directors appointed Ms. Adriana Karaboutis as an independent director to the Autoliv Board of Directors effective immediately. With the addition of Ms. Karaboutis, Autoliv has expanded its Board size from eleven to twelve directors.

Ms. Karaboutis most recently served as Group Chief Information and Digital Officer of National Grid PLC, one of the world’s largest public utility companies, a position she held from 2017 to 2023. She previously served as Executive Vice President, Technology, Business Solutions and Corporate Affairs at Biogen Inc., a global biotechnology company, overseeing Business Solutions from 2014 to 2017 with incremental responsibility for Corporate Affairs from 2015 to 2017. Prior to that, Ms. Karaboutis was Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer of Dell, Inc., a global technology company from March 2010 to September 2014.

Ms. Karaboutis previously spent more than 20 years at General Motors Company and Ford Motor Company in various international leadership positions, including computer-integrated manufacturing, supply chain operations, and information technology. Ms. Karaboutis has served on the board of directors of Perrigo Company plc, since May 2017, Aon plc, since September 2022, and Savills plc, since March 2024, and previously served on the boards of directors of Aspen Technology, Inc., Advance Auto Parts, Inc., and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. She served as president of the Michigan Council of Women in Technology from 2008 to 2010 and was a board member of the Manufacturing Executive Leadership Forum from 2009 to 2014. Ms. Karaboutis also served on the Babson College advisory board for the Center for Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership.

“I am very pleased to welcome Adriana to the Autoliv Board of Directors,” said Jan Carlson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Autoliv, Inc. “Adriana’s solid industry experience and public company leadership is a welcome addition to the Autoliv Board at a dynamic time for Autoliv and the automotive industry.”

Ms. Karaboutis is appointed for a term expiring at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders at which time the Board is expected to contract to eleven members with the retirement of Mr. Hasse Johansson.

SOURCE: Autoliv