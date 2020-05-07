Autoliv announces results of Annual General Meeting

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced the results of its annual general meeting of stockholders held today.

Annual General Meeting of Stockholders

The Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders (AGM) voted for approval of the following proposals:

The re-election of Mikael Bratt, Jan Carlson, Hasse Johansson, Leif Johansson, David E. Kepler, Franz-Josef Kortüm, Min Liu, Xiaozhi Liu, James M. Ringler and Thaddeus “Ted” Senko as directors of the Board for a one-year term ending at the 2021 AGM;

The non-binding, advisory resolution to approve the Company’s 2019 executive compensation for its named executive officers; and

The ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young AB as the Company’s independent auditing firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

Committees of the Board

At the Board meeting held yesterday, the Board approved changes to the membership of its committees, effective immediately, which are now composed as follows:

Audit Committee:

Ted Senko (Chair), Hasse Johansson, David E. Kepler and Min Liu

Leadership Development and Compensation Committee:

James M. Ringler (Chair), Leif Johansson, Min Liu and Xiaozhi Liu

Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee:

Leif Johansson (Chair), Hasse Johansson, Franz-Josef Kortüm, and Ted Senko

Risk and Compliance Committee:

David E. Kepler (Chair), Xiaozhi Liu, Franz-Josef Kortüm, and James M. Ringler

Chairman

The Board today resolved that Jan Carlson continue to serve as the Chairman of the Board.

Lead Independent Director

Pursuant to the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines, the independent members of the Board today resolved that James M. Ringler continues to serve as the Lead Independent Director of the Board.

