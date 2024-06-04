Autoliv and Xpeng Aeroht collaborate to pioneer future safety solutions for flying cars

Autoliv China, a division of Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and Xpeng Aeroht, Asia's leading flying car innovator, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to pioneer safety solutions for future mobility

Flying cars have long been a vision, but thanks to advanced technology, significant progress has been made within the field. Based on a shared commitment to future mobility safety, Autoliv and Xpeng Aeroht will collaborate on a range of initiatives to develop safety solutions for flying cars.

“Autoliv is constantly exploring new innovative safety solutions for future needs and the development of flying cars is an interesting area for us. Xpeng Aeroht is at the forefront in this field, and we are excited to explore new opportunities for making this new type of vehicle safe. By combining their advanced technology with our expertise in safety solutions, I believe together we can play an important role in making flying cars a reality,” says Sng Yih, President of Autoliv China.

Xpeng Aeroht, an affiliate of XPENG Inc., is the leading innovator of flying cars in Asia. By integrating intelligent vehicle and aviation technologies, the company is dedicated to provide the safest electric flying car for individual users.

Deli Zhao, Founder & President of Xpeng Aeroht, stating, “Xpeng Aeroht and Autoliv share the same cultural DNA, which has facilitated a series of close collaborations. This strategic partnership elevates the relationship between the two parties to a new level, representing a comprehensive upgrade of Xpeng Aeroht’s supply chain. We look forward to jointly creating flying cars with ultimate safety through the solid cooperation of both parties.”

By harnessing the power of innovation and collaboration, the two companies are poised to deliver market-leading solutions capturing new mobility opportunities.

