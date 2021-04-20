Autoliv and Mersen announce joint collaboration to deliver high voltage disconnect devices for electric vehicles

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and Mersen (MRN: PA), a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, announced today a joint collaboration to develop devices that will help make electric vehicles safer.

Unlike traditional passenger cars, which function with a 12-volt electrical system, today’s advanced electric vehicles can have systems with more than 500 volts. In an accident, those high voltage systems may pose a greater risk of catching fire, potentially harming occupants and first responders.

The Autoliv and Mersen collaboration will produce disconnect devices that utilizes Autoliv’s proven pyrotechnical safety switch (“Pyroswitch”) technology and Mersen’s fuse hybridization concepts, to create affordable devices that can disconnect up to 1000-volt power source in milliseconds, before dangerous arcing can occur.

“Autoliv is committed to Saving More Lives and together with Mersen, we are committed to fostering technology that save lives” said Jordi Lombarte, Autoliv Chief Technical Officer. “Combined, we have more than 165 years’ of experience. By working together to make electric vehicles safer, we will accelerate the speed of innovation and impact for our customers and communities.”

Luc Themelin, Chief Executive Officer of Mersen, declared: “This joint collaboration is a new promising step forward in the electric vehicle market. It’s the result of working together with Autoliv’s team to develop affordable devices that will help make vehicles safer.

SOURCE: Autoliv